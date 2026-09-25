Supreme Court clears way for Trump’s voter citizenship system to take effect

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 25, 2026

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reinstated President Donald Trump’s voter citizenship verification rules.

Trump signed an executive order in 2025 which directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to permit state and local officials to verify the citizenship of persons registering to vote.

After the DHS expanded Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program, a coalition of voter advocacy groups sued, arguing the use of Security Security numbers would cause confidentiality problems.

The Supreme Court’s order grants a stay on the lower court’s injunction of the policy.

In a June ruling blocking the revamped database, U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan in Washington, D.C., said the system was haphazardly assembled and contained unreliable citizenship data.

“All in all, the federal government has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote,” Sooknanan wrote. “This court cannot stand idly by while that happens.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in a 2-1 ruling on Sept. 4 declined to halt Sooknanan’s ruling, prompting the administration’s request to the Supreme ⁠Court.

In a Supreme Court filing, Justice Department lawyers called the ​judge’s order “indefensible,” arguing that it “threatens the integrity” of the midterm elections.

Texas, which intervened in the case in support of the administration, has disputed claims that the system is unreliable.

Due to separate litigation in Florida, the Trump Administration has been able to continue using its modified SAVE system in the Republican-led states of Florida, Iowa, Indiana, and Ohio.

Friday’s stay is only provisional and could become moot if the Supreme Court declines to hear the matter in full.

The court did note that the impact of the stay would likely be limited in the short term, since federal law bars the clearing of voter rolls close to an election.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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