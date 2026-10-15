Supreme Court won’t allow release of anti-ICE Antifa activist before trial

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to revoke the pretrial detention of a Minnesota anti-ICE Antifa thug who was jailed for social media posts threatening a supporter of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

A judge initially ordered that Kyle Wagner, 37, be released pending trial on federal charges for cyberstalking and making online threats.

The Sixth Circuit reversed at the behest of the Department of Justice, interpreting Wagner’s social media posts as “calls to violence” that warranted his detention.

Wagner filed an emergency application at the Supreme Court seeking release.

“Each day Wagner is detained, he is deprived of his liberty despite his presumed innocence,” Wagner’s attorneys wrote in his appeal. “Wagner is away from his family; unable to earn an income; and unable to fully participate in trial preparation.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied the emergency application, saying simply in an unsigned order: “The application for stay presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court is denied.” No justices dissented to the ruling.

The case before the Supreme Court stems from Wagner’s interactions with a social media influencer — identified in court documents as J.S. — following ICE officers’ fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti, whom Wagner says he knew personally.

According to court documents, during the Trump Administration’s Operation Metro Surge, J.S., who publicly supported the immigration crackdown, posted a video knocking on the door of a journalist covering anti-ICE protests. Wagner commented “we can all knock on strangers’ doors” and posted J.S.’s personal information online.

According to Wagner, J.S. sent him a direct message challenging him to a “cage fight,” which Wagner publicly accepted.

The government charged Wagner with one count of cyberstalking and one count of interstate communications involving threats based on his interaction with J.S.

The Justice Department cited a range of ant-ICE posts to justify Wagner’s detention, arguing he is a self-professed member of Antifa, which was designated a domestic terrorist organization in an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last year.

Wagner posted a video following the shooting of Pretti, saying of ICE: “They f*cked up, okay? It’s time to suit up. Boots on the ground.” He told Antifa to “show up” and “be ready to go,” directing them to a specific neighborhood.

“Sorry, but welcome to America 2026 where the Second Amendment is the only thing that’s gonna keep you f*cking protected from literal f*cking Nazi gunmen that are killing innocent people in the street with impunity. This is not a f*cking joke, there is nothing to chant about it, get your f*cking guns and stop these f*cking people,” Wagner says in the video.

When Wagner was arrested, Attorney General Todd Blanche, who was deputy at the time, said: “The Justice Department with @ICEgov HSI arrested a self-identified anti-ICE Antifa TERRORIST in Minneapolis today. Conspire and threaten to assault, kill and doxx officers, and you’ll find yourself in federal custody facing the full force of justice.”

Wagner faces additional charges for conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers in a separate case. Federal prosecutors claim Wagner and others engaged in coordinated efforts to disrupt federal operations during Operation Metro Surge in the Twin Cities.

Wagner was one of 15 Minnesota Antifa members indicted over mass anti-ICE violence.

A different judge ordered Wagner to be released on those charges, however, leaving him in detention solely based on the cyberstalking case.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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