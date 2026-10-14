‘Tale of two diaries’: Peter Navarro on ‘Why Fauci Must Rot in Prison’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In his new book, “Why Fauci Must Rot in Prison,” Trump Administration trade adviser Peter Navarro notes that Covid czar Anthony Fauci should be brought in to testify under oath about the pandemic’s origins and the decisions that shaped the U.S. response.

“Let’s figure out what happened in Wuhan, and we’ll all be better off,” Navarro told the American Thought Leaders podcast. “And one way to do that is to get Fauci on the stand, get him subpoenaed, put him on trial.”

He added:

“It’s just so extraordinary that a guy who … in all likelihood was responsible for the creation of the pandemic could get a bobblehead and millions of dollars in fortune out of that and not be held accountable.”

Navarro said he hopes the book helps change that:

“The ending is not written yet. And that’s what I’m trying to do with ‘Why Fauci Must Rot in Prison,’ to write the ending where he is held accountable for all of the misery that he imposed on just about everybody in this world.”

In the book, due out Oct. 20, Navarro compares his own pandemic-era diary to Fauci’s private diary entries, using what he calls “a tale of two diaries” to argue that Fauci should face criminal prosecution.

“I show, actually, how a prosecution can and should happen … at the state level, most likely,” Navarro said. “He should wind up in prison, and we’ve got the receipts in this book to put him there.”

Navarro said Fauci repeatedly acknowledged important facts in private, then publicly pursued policies that contradicted those facts — with devastating consequences.

“What he says many times privately in his diary is so at odds with both his public behavior and public statements that it’s mind-numbing,” Navarro said.

The book also addresses questions about the safety of the Covid injection, including why healthy young people were mandated to get the shot despite concerns about myocarditis, and why women were not warned about miscarriage risks linked to the jab.

According to Fauci’s diary, 10 of 12 experts told Fauci in January 2020 that they believed Covid originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and had been engineered through gain-of-function research.

“Fauci knew as soon as those experts told him, as soon as they said that thing’s from the lab, he knew he was responsible,” Navarro said. Fauci had previously worked to reinstate gain-of-function research and signed off on work at the Wuhan lab.

Fauci knew the research involved turning “bat viruses that were harmless to humans” into viruses “that could kill humans,” Navarro said.

But Fauci urged some scientists to help steer the public away from the lab-origin possibility, according to Navarro.

“He prompted several of those researchers who said it was from the lab to go back and look at the problem and study it and then come back with a different conclusion,” Navarro said.

Fauci’s control over research funding gave him considerable influence over scientists, Navarro said.

Fauci failed to disclose his own potential conflict of interest while helping shape the public response to the pandemic, according to Navarro.

“What Fauci did was hide his own culpability,” Navarro said. “He’s telling everybody how to solve this thing. He doesn’t disclose his role in actually causing it. And chaos and authoritarianism ensue under his watch.”

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