Team Trump’s security policy for Beijing entourage: Never trust the Chicomms

by WorldTribune Staff, May 19, 2026 Non-AI Real World News

When President Donald Trump’s security team arrived in Beijing ahead of the summit with Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, the Chinese hosts offered the Americans several souvenirs to mark the visit.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at the conclusion of his trip to China. / Video Imnage

The Trump team said thanks, and then disposed of the souvenirs, which included ceremonial delegation pins, reports say.

Trump’s security team also ensured that personal devices, phones, laptops, etc, were not taken to China. Instead, burner phones and laptops were issued to the entire American delegation. This applied to all Americans making the trip, from White House staff and Cabinet officials to reporters, Secret Service agents, and American tech CEOs.

The Trump team reportedly controlled where Americans could charge their devices, ensuring they used only verified government chargers and power banks.

The Trump team was also reportedly operating under the assumption that every Wi-Fi network and electronic device in China could be compromised.

Trump’s security team also mandated that all credentials and other items given to the American press by the Chinese be disposed of before members of the media were allowed back on Air Force One for the trip home.

Nicholas Eftimiades, a professor at Penn State University, noted: “I suspect the American delegation intended to send a message by publicly discarding these items. We don’t trust China. These things are often thought out in advance.”

Dennis Wilder, Senior Fellow at the Initiative for U.S.-China Dialogue on Global Issues School of Foreign Service, noted: “I wonder if Beijing will re-gift these for Putin’s delegation next week?”

Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday.

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