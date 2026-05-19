Team Trump’s security policy for Beijing entourage: Never trust the Chicomms

by WorldTribune Staff, May 19, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



When President Donald Trump’s security team arrived in Beijing ahead of the summit with Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, the Chinese hosts offered the Americans several souvenirs to mark the visit.

The Trump team said thanks, and then disposed of the souvenirs, which included ceremonial delegation pins, reports say.

Trump’s security team also ensured that personal devices, phones, laptops, etc, were not taken to China. Instead, burner phones and laptops were issued to the entire American delegation. This applied to all Americans making the trip, from White House staff and Cabinet officials to reporters, Secret Service agents, and American tech CEOs.

The Trump team reportedly controlled where Americans could charge their devices, ensuring they used only verified government chargers and power banks.

The Trump team was also reportedly operating under the assumption that every Wi-Fi network and electronic device in China could be compromised.

Trump’s security team also mandated that all credentials and other items given to the American press by the Chinese be disposed of before members of the media were allowed back on Air Force One for the trip home.

Nicholas Eftimiades, a professor at Penn State University, noted: “I suspect the American delegation intended to send a message by publicly discarding these items. We don’t trust China. These things are often thought out in advance.”

Dennis Wilder, Senior Fellow at the Initiative for U.S.-China Dialogue on Global Issues School of Foreign Service, noted: “I wonder if Beijing will re-gift these for Putin’s delegation next week?”

Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday.

WOW: A White House press pooler revealed security was extremely tight during President Trump’s China trip, with American staff taking EVERYTHING Chinese officials gave them — including credentials, delegation pins, and White House-issued burner phones — all of which were… pic.twitter.com/ql1qYZ5T3e — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 15, 2026

U.S. Delegation in China is under strict “digital lockdown” 🇺🇸🇨🇳 The entire U.S. delegation, led by President Trump, has left their personal smartphones, laptops, and tablets at home. Instead, officials, aides, and Secret Service personnel are using specially issued “clean” or… pic.twitter.com/qu33aA91ex — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 14, 2026

American staff took everything Chinese officials handed out – credentials, burner phones from WH staff, pins for delegation – collected them before we got on AF1 and threw them in a bin at bottom at stairs.

Nothing from China allowed on the plane. We’re taking off shortly for… — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 15, 2026

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