Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana re-introduce Biblical options into curricula; Kacey Musgraves objects

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Supreme Court ruled in 1963 that public schools can’t sponsor Bible reading.

It did not restrict teaching about the Bible.

Texas is the latest conservative-run state to re-introduce the Bible into public education systems, joining Oklahoma and Louisiana.

To no one’s surprise, the move by Texas triggered the Left.

Country music performer Kacey Musgraves claimed Texas officials are “forcing” the Bible on the state’s schoolchildren.

Musgraves took to Instagram to share a Dallas Morning News story with a headline stating “Bible passages will be taught in Texas public schools.” To that story, Musgraves added a caption reading, “The bible being forced by people who don’t even follow it themselves. smfh. This is simply indoctrination and it’s not okay.”

Except, that is not what Texas is doing.

Lessons containing Biblical ideas are not going to be mandatory in Texas schools. The Bible is not being “forced” on kids. Each district may choose whether or not to include the lessons. However, they will be awarded more funding if they implement the lesson plan, Breitbart News reported.

The Associated Press reported:

In the newly approved kindergarten materials, one lesson on helping one’s neighbor instructs teachers to talk about the Golden Rule using lessons from the Bible. It also instructs the teachers to explain that the Bible is “a collection of ancient texts” and that its different parts are “the core books of the Jewish and Christian religions.” In a third-grade lesson about the first Thanksgiving, the material directs teachers to discuss how the governor of Plymouth said a prayer and gave a speech that included references to “several passages from the Christian Bible in the book of Psalms.” Teachers are then instructed to tell students the book of Psalms is a collection of songs, poems and hymns “that are used in both Jewish and Christian worship.”

Oklahoma also does not mandate Bible instruction in public schools. State law permits schools to teach the Bible from a historical and literary perspective, but it is not a mandatory curriculum.

Louisiana public high schools are authorized by state law to offer elective classes on the history and literature of the Bible. Additionally, the state enacted a mandate requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all classrooms.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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