The Economist takes on Elon Musk who takes on the Economist

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Elon Musk “is probably one of the most accomplished men in the world who …. put everything on the line for freer speech by buying X, then getting targeted by the Left for doing so,” RedState’s Nick Arama noted.

The Left’s shift in perception of Musk from an admired green-tech innovator to a polarizing figure accelerated sharply during his 2022 Twitter takeover and went pedal-to-the-metal during his alignment with President Donald J. Trump.

During an interview with The Economist, the outlet’s editor-in-chief, Zanny Minton Beddoes, kept the pedal fully pushed down as she asked Musk if he understood how some people “loathe you.”

Musk’s based response:

“Maybe some people do loathe me, and that’s probably true. I don’t care.

“But the fact that, as you pointed out, a quarter of a billion people follow me, is that I think a lot more people actually like me than don’t. And I think a lot more people hate you and the media, more than you realize.”

Interview highlights:

This ‘journalist’ tries to paint me as ‘far-right’ and racist. Elon shuts her, and the entire mainstream media, down in the most glorious way. pic.twitter.com/p05DqomLVq — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) July 23, 2026

Q: Are you anti-Muslim? Elon Musk: If people are coming to a country with antithetical views—I am against that. I’m against rape and murder. I’m against the imposition of rules and laws that are contrary to what we’ve come to accept in the West. Source: The Economist pic.twitter.com/9wzM6zD8ui — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 23, 2026

British Reporter Has A MELTDOWN On Elon Musk for Posting ‘Citizen Vigilante’ Because It Paints A Dystopian Picture of Mass Muslim Migration in Europe “It is irresponsible for you to put that up on X.” Elon REFUSES to Apologize: “I think it’s a movie, and it’s worth watching” pic.twitter.com/3EYyxp2HJK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 23, 2026

Reporter: “Some people loathe you. Do you understand why? Do you think what you are doing is helpful for Western democracy?” Elon Musk: “Maybe some people do loathe me. That’s probably true. I don’t care. I think a lot more people hate you and the media than you realize.” pic.twitter.com/3sWePaYN0l — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 23, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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