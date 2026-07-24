The Economist takes on Elon Musk who takes on the Economist

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News

Elon Musk “is probably one of the most accomplished men in the world who …. put everything on the line for freer speech by buying X, then getting targeted by the Left for doing so,” RedState’s Nick Arama noted.

Elon Musk / X

The Left’s shift in perception of Musk from an admired green-tech innovator to a polarizing figure accelerated sharply during his 2022 Twitter takeover and went pedal-to-the-metal during his alignment with President Donald J. Trump.

During an interview with The Economist, the outlet’s editor-in-chief, Zanny Minton Beddoes, kept the pedal fully pushed down as she asked Musk if he understood how some people “loathe you.”

Musk’s based response:

“Maybe some people do loathe me, and that’s probably true. I don’t care.

“But the fact that, as you pointed out, a quarter of a billion people follow me, is that I think a lot more people actually like me than don’t. And I think a lot more people hate you and the media, more than you realize.”

Interview highlights:

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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