The lawless Left prevails in Brazil, one week before U.S. midterm elections

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2026 — Real World News



With midterms scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, George Soros leftists in the United States are openly salivating over what went down in Brazil on Sunday.

The American Spectator’s Scott McKay sums it up:

“Incumbent leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ‘re-elected’ after ‘his criminal defense lawyer, the guy who had represented him in his corruption trial which put him in prison after his second term in office (convicted in 2019, sentenced to 20 years, sprung on a technicality in 2021 and ran and won in 2022), who he’d put on the Brazilian Supreme Court, take a unilateral action to keep the polls open in the places Lula was strongest, while the rest of Brazil closed up their voting machines and shut everything down.”

In the waning hours of the election on Sunday, Lula requested a two-hour extension of voting hours from the country’s Supreme Court, citing delayed public transportation services. Less than half an hour before the polls were scheduled to close, Supreme Court Justice Christiano Zanin (Lula’s criminal defense attorney who he put on the Supreme Court) granted the extension nationwide, prompting an outcry from Flavio Bolsonaro, Lula’s opponent.

“What happened today was not normal. It was something frankly unacceptable. A Supreme Court justice, for the first time in history — a former lawyer of Lula’s — issues an order at the request of a former partner of his and changes the rules of the game in the middle of the game,” Bolsonaro said in a statement.

And that result apparently will stand.

“Nobody had ever pulled that gag before,” McKay noted. “Lula’s Workers’ Party had monkeyed around with elections in different ways. This one was new. It’s almost like watching the vote counting stop — and then start back up at 4 in the morning in places like Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit and Milwaukee, with overwhelming numbers coming in on one side.

“What’s interesting about the Brazilian elections is that Lula’s Workers’ Party is almost a non-factor in Brazil’s Congress, and a supermajority exists for the conservatives. It’s not unlikely that the legislative branch will go after Lula hammer and tongs the way one can expect Democrats will go after Donald Trump here if the midterm elections end in the results Democrats are gleefully predicting.

“Lula and his party are very aware of this and are already taking steps to counter it.”

Meanwhile, American leftists characterized Lula’s “win” as a triumph over “authoritarianism,” which is what they claim to be doing in next week’s midterms.

“Yesterday, Brazil showed the world that the will of the people is stronger than the authoritarians who try to suppress it,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a post to X. “Congratulations, President [Lula] and congratulations Brazil.”

The George Soros camp also chimed in:

Lula Lula Lula! Congrats to Brazil for standing up against authoritarianism once again! 🇧🇷 ⚖️✌️ — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) October 26, 2026

“That the American Left would celebrate the theft of the Brazilian election in the most brazen way possible tells you what minuscule scruples they have over doing the same here in America,” McKay wrote.

McKay concluded:

“If you know anything about voting, you’ll know that saving the Republic is much more about what you vote against.

“And the Democrats on the ballot? Indistinguishable from Lula and his thugs in Brazil.

“Don’t think for one second that they won’t turn America into the same circus their friends have created to the south. They will, and they’re telling you they will.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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