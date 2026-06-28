Threat to Freedom, 250 years after the founding fathers risked all

Special to WorldTribune, June 28, 2026 250 Years of Freedom
“This is the most serious threat to our Country since its existence 250 years ago. Isn’t it ironic, we’re celebrating a very important Birthday, and instead of speaking about Christ, Freedom, and Victories of all different kinds, we’re speaking about yet another threat to the Foundations of America. These ruthless Communists will attack all Religions but, in particular, Christianity – They always do.” — President Donald J Trump, June 26, 2026