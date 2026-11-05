Trans man wins Alabama state House seat in district Trump won 3 times

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 5, 2026

The Blue tsunami was so vast on Tuesday that it carried a man who says he’s a woman to victory in an Alabama state legislature district that President Donald Trump easily won three times.

Democrat Allison Montgomery won Alabama House District 25 by six points over Republican Phillip Rigsby. Montgomery is the first trans state legislator in Alabama history.

Montgomery stuck to the Democrat playbook on affordability, saying:

“Ask yourselves: if I hadn’t transitioned, would gas be cheaper? Would your utilities be cheaper? Would groceries be more affordable? Would your medical debt go away? Would your rent stop getting higher?”

In a statement following the victory, Montgomery slammed Republicans (and seemingly his constituents), writing: “We the people are tired of attempts to distract us with culture war issues, whether we’re in a minority group or not.”

“I’m going to work especially hard for those who hate me, because they deserve a better Alabama as much as anyone.”

Former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida trolled Republicans over the humiliating defeat: “Alabama is electing transexuals. Thank goodness Iran is no longer 2 weeks away from a nuke.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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