Trump announces formation of Super Intelligence Force to maintain AI dominance

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In the realm of artificial intelligence, the United States is ranked No. 1 in the world overall by the Stanford HAI Global AI Power Rankings.

America leads the world in private AI investment, major foundational models, and the highest concentration of high-end computing power and data centers.

But China is intent on overtaking the U.S. in AI. The communist nation leads the world in total AI patent volume, research publication volume, and specific institutional research output.

In an effort to maintain America’s dominance, President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the formation of the “Super Intelligence Force.”

The president made the announcement after meeting with leaders of the country’s largest AI companies last week.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Following the Historic White House Accord on Super Intelligence, where the World’s most important Technology Companies came together, and confirmed their responsibilities to the American People, I am announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence

Force (SIF).

“The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans.

“The Super Intelligence Force will coordinate the Federal Government’s engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies, and will be led by Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, Andrew Ferguson, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, and Chief Technology Officer, Emil Michael, and Director of the Office of Personnel Management, Scott Kupor, and will report to the President of the United States (ME!), and the Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Following his meeting at the White House with the leaders of the country’s top AI firms — OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, Nvidia and Elon Musk’s SpaceXAI — signed a set of voluntary safety standards which Trump called “morally binding,” adding later that he was seeing “tremendous self-policing, and they understand that they have to self-police.”

According to a copy of the one-page accord that the president shared on Truth Social, the tech companies committed to “four layers of controls and audits” to ensure the AI models are acting as intended, including internal evaluations, audits by an external firm and reviews by each company’s board of directors. The leaders also agreed to “meet regularly to establish standards and best practices to improve the safety of their systems.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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