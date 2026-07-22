Trump-backed candidates win big at all levels in Arizona; Democrat socialist loses

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 22, 2026

Candidates endorsed by President Donald Trump cruised to victory in Tuesday’s primary election in Arizona. Meanwhile, the winning streak of socialists in Democrat primaries came to a crashing halt in the Grand Canyon State.

Rep. Andy Biggs, a close Trump ally, sailed to victory over Rep. David Schweikert in the Republican primary for governor. Biggs is set to face Democrat incumbent Gov. Katie Hobbs in November.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump congratulated Biggs, saying the Republican must “now defeat a Radical Left Dumocrat, one of the worst governors in the Country, Katie Hobbs, who is weak on Crime, but strong on Raising Taxes.”

In the GOP primary for the 5th Congressional District, which Biggs is vacating to run for governor, former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, whom Trump endorsed, rolled to victory by more than 17 points. Lamb will head to the November general election as the heavy favorite over Democrat Elizabeth Lee in the solidly red district.

“As the former Sheriff of Pinal County, Mark strongly supports our incredible Law Enforcement, Military, and Veterans, and knows the Wisdom and Courage it takes to Ensure LAW AND ORDER,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social.

In Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, former NFL kicker and broadcaster Jay Feely’s win gives Republicans a Trump-backed nominee in what is seen as a competitive open-seat race. The seat was left open when Rep. David Schweikert opted to run for governor. He was defeated by Biggs in Tuesday’s primary.

Feely, who played for six teams in the NFL during his 14 seasons, defeated former state lawmaker Joseph Chaplik in the district which covers northeastern Maricopa County and is the wealthiest in Arizona.

“Who can call [Trump] and who can get him to answer? That’s me,” Feely said during a primary debate last month. “He will take my call and he will listen. I have the ability to have the ear of the president.”

Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani, who is seeking a third term representing Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, won the GOP nomination after running unopposed with Trump’s endorsement.

The victories reinforced Trump’s influence over the GOP and set up general-election contests that could shape control of the U.S. House.

In the 4th District, centered in the Phoenix suburbs of Tempe and Mesa, incumbent Democrat Rep. Greg Stanton blitzed socialist primary challenger Kai Newkirk by 30 percentage points.

Newkirk had accused Stanton of being too supportive of Israel and corporations and slammed the congressman’s vote in favor of the Laken Riley Act which mandates illegal immigrants who are arrested, charged or convicted of “burglary, theft, larceny or shoplifting” be held by immigration authorities.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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