Trump: Biden team made ‘old and broken’ air traffic control system worse

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 15, 2026

The Biden era was an FAA “disaster” and made an already “old and broken” air traffic control system worse, President Donald Trump said.

The president’s comments came after air traffic was grounded nationwide in the U.S. for more than four hours on Friday.

“Everything they touched turned bad,” Trump said of the Biden team. “Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began.”

“We have the knowledge and plan for the Flight Control Systems, we need Congress to give the money, FAST! Our FAA is doing a great job, and is ready to go,” he added.

Trump called on Congress to approve additional funding for a modernized air traffic control system.

“If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently. It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social.

“Much of our current air control system is 50 years old – RIDICULOUS! We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve. The Biden Administration set it back years!”

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