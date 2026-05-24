Trump clarifies: Iran deal still in the works; Will be ‘exact opposite’ of Obama’s

by WorldTribune Staff, May 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Reports that the United States will give in to many of Iran’s top demands in peace negotiations are fake news, President Donald Trump indicated on Sunday after an intensive weekend of diplomacy and negotiations with regional leaders.

In a post to Truth Social, the president wrote:

“If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon.

“Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet. So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about. Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don’t make bad deals! President DJT”.

Legacy media reports over the Memorial Day weekend contended that a deal was about to be announced, perhaps on Sunday, and that, as The Guardian reported, the Iranian regime “was in a jubilant mood.”

Reports, quoting the usual unnamed U.S. officials, said Iran was demanding the release of billions in assets frozen in Qatar and also would continue to control the Strait of Hormuz and charge fees for non-Iranian vessels.

Media reports speculated that Trump was on the precipice of caving to those demands.

“We are not going to roll over. We are not there yet on a deal. We are not going to sign a deal today or tomorrow,” Fox News cited a U.S. official as saying. Trump’s “instinct is to give them 5, 6, 7 days” to get an agreement over the line.

“We have the opportunity to make a deal that will lower costs for Americans while ensuring the Iranians do not get a nuclear weapon,” the official added. “We are not going to do a bad deal, that’s for sure. We have optionality and can resume military strikes if a deal is not reached.”

Trump also instructed negotiators Sunday “not to rush into a deal” and stressed that “time is on our side.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: “There is no one who has been stronger on this issue than President Trump. The idea that somehow this president, given everything he’s already proven he’s willing to do, is going to somehow agree to a deal that ultimately winds up putting Iran in a stronger position when it comes to nuclear ambitions is absurd.”

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Teheran is “ready” to demonstrate to the world that it is not seeking nukes.

In comments reported by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (INRA) on Sunday, Pezeshkian said: “Prior to the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran’s late Leader, we declared — and we reiterate now — that we are ready to assure the world we do not seek nuclear weapons.”

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that the regime was in the final stages of reaching a memorandum of understanding with the United States.

Baqaei downplayed the idea that Iran’s nuclear program is on the table, saying: “We know that our nuclear issue has been a pretext for two wars against the Iranian people, but we responsibly and wisely decided to prioritize and focus at this stage on an issue that is urgent for all of us, which is ending the war on all fronts — I emphasize, including Lebanon.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintains that Israel’s military operations against Iran-backed Hizbullah in Lebanon will continue in order to ensure the safe return of displaced northern Israeli residents and to prevent the terror organization from rebuilding its power, even in the event of a ceasefire or broader peace negotiations.

Earlier, on May 23, the president posted:

I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE. An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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