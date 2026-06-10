Trump hits Iran and ‘fake news’: ‘They’ve taken too long’; Blockade destroyed Iran’s economy

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Time’s up for Iran, said President Donald Trump. As for the “fake news,” it’s not budging

The U.S. began a fresh wave of attacks on June 10, launching strikes at air defenses and radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz, according to a senior U.S. official.

“If we need to negotiate with bombs, we’ll negotiate with bombs. And we’re very good at it,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on June 10 at the Central Command’s Tampa headquarters.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Wednesday:

“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore – They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump earlier slammed legacy media for constantly insisting that Iran remains intact militarily and economically while continuing to control the Strait of Hormuz.

The president wrote in a Truth Social post:

“Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Strait, and into the Open Market. More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait. This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz — NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It’s over for Iran! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump added:

“The Fake News Media refuses to report how EFFECTIVE the U.S. Naval BLOCKADE is, the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare. NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL! Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION! Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Largely ignored by legacy media is new data cited by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) which showed the U.S. blockade and sanctions have delivered a major blow to Iran’s oil exports, the clerical regime’s chief source of hard currency.

According to FDD on Friday, Iran exported zero crude oil in May and only 2 million barrels of naphtha, equal to roughly 64,000 barrels per day.

[Per Wikipedia: Naphtha is a volatile, highly flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture derived from petroleum, natural gas condensates, or coal tar. It is primarily used as an industrial solvent, a blending component for gasoline, and a vital chemical feedstock for producing plastics.]

That was down from just over 2.1 million barrels per day in February, the last full month before the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran began.

FDD said May marked the lowest export volume from Iran’s energy sector in more than a decade and showed the U.S. blockade had “effectively severed the regime’s primary financial artery.”

Trump ordered the naval blockade against Iranian ports to begin on April 13. By the end of April, Iran’s seaborne petroleum exports had fallen below 1 million barrels per day, before collapsing in May to just 3% of February levels.

Estimated Iranian export revenues in May fell below $200 million, according to FDD.

Only four small-capacity vessels reportedly bypassed U.S. enforcement, carrying naphtha cargo to China.

FDD said the remaining shipments involved tankers flagged by Cameroon, Gambia, and Panama.

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