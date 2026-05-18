Trump holds off on renewed Iran attacks, slams NY Times and ‘China’ Street Journal

by WorldTribune Staff, May 18, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump on Monday said he held off a renewed military attack on Iran after the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates told Trump that a deal is close in which Iran agrees to give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

If the deal the Arab states leaders says is imminent does not go through, Trump said the U.S. military is locked and loaded and ready to resume strikes on Iran.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond.

“This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

The Iranian regime was reportedly confident it could stretch out delaying a decision for at least two more weeks, so that the situation could become more difficult for Trump to restart the military campaign.

Fox News Digital cited sources as saying Iranian officials are looking at the World Cup and America’s 250th anniversary as a backstop that could work in their favor.

Trump also sought to correct the global perception of the conflict. The president lambasted The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, saying the legacy outlets and other “fake news” organizations will claim that any peace deal will amount to a decisive victory … for Iran.

In a Sunday post to Truth Social, Trump wrote:

If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting “I surrender, I surrender” while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary “Documents of Surrender,” and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close. The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!! President DJT

Meanwhile, the Fox report cited a senior Israeli official as saying the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports is leading to signs of a developing fuel crisis in Iran – including long lines at gas stations and growing public discontent over fuel shortages and distribution problems.

Trump also had a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

“Our eyes are also open regarding Iran,” Netanyahu said prior to the call, as translated from Hebrew. “I will speak today, as I do every few days, with our friend President Trump.

“I will certainly hear impressions from his trip to China, and perhaps other matters as well. There are certainly many possibilities, and we are prepared for every scenario,” Netanyahu said.

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