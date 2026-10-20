Trump issues France effect warning: Democrats want to ‘extinguish Western civilization’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2026 — Real World News



President Donald Trump said midterm voters should pay attention to what is happening in France because Democrats want the same scenario for America.

As leftists continue their wave of destruction throughout France, and in other European nations including Italy, Trump said at a rally in Wichita, Kansas: “If you want to see what’s at stake in this election, just look at France.”

The president described France as “a once great nation that is being conquered, looted and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists and communists who hate Christianity.”

“And they hate, frankly, the Western civilization itself,” Trump added.

Authorities estimate that at least 3,000 businesses have been destroyed, damaged, or ransacked in several French cities. At least 2,400 arrests were made over the weekend as violence and looting broke out across the country, including in the capital city of Paris.

Trump said the Democrat Party’s agenda “is a plan to extinguish Western civilization.”

“They want to open the borders … They want to shut down our power plants. They want to set loose the criminals, turn your children transgender, confiscate your money and raise up the Palestinian flag right in the middle of your wonderful state and, at the same time, they’re willing to defile our great and very beautiful American flag. We’re not going to let that happen.”

Trump blamed “third-world migrants” and “globalist left-wing politicians” for the turmoil in France.

“They’ve surrendered their country to vandals,” the president said of French leaders, describing many of the rioters as migrants who “refuse to assimilate” and “only want to enter the welfare state paid for by hardworking citizens of France.”

“This is what’s happening to France. They want it to happen to our country.”

In the town of Limonge, demonstrators set the municipality’s historic town hall ablaze Saturday. The raging fire caused the collapse of the 143-year-old building’s roof and clock tower.

“When you see burning steeples and raging fires in France, just remember, that is what the radical Democrats want to do to America,” Trump said. “They expect to do it. They’re not going to come close.”

Jamie Metzl, a former World Health Organization adviser and NSC official during the Clinton Administration, said on Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle” that “if you like what you’re seeing in France, then you should support these DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) candidates who are, essentially, calling for the same thing here.”

Metzl stated: “Well, it may have started, in some ways, as a student protest. But that was long ago, and this thing has been hijacked by far-left extremists, … Marxists, violent Islamists, that’s why you see so many Palestinian flags.”

He added: “I’m a Democrat, and the far left in our country, the DSA, is really wanting to have this same future. So, while I do support mainstream Democrats, I believe the Democratic Party needs to go aggressively against our far left. Because if you like what you’re seeing in France, then you should support these DSA candidates who are, essentially, calling for the same thing here.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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