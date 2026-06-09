Trump presses Iran and Israel to cool it amid ‘final throes’ of deal

by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The United States and Iran are in the “final throes” of negotiations on a deal in which Teheran would agree to not seek nuclear weapons, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

“If we do the bombing, you know a lot of people are going to be killed. Who wants to do that? I don’t,“ Trump said. ”We’ll have a signed document that’s actually stronger than doing the bombing.”

Trump said he had a “very good conversation” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who agreed to temporarily avoid further escalation with Iran.

“He was hit, and he hit back, and I can’t blame him for that,” Trump said. “But he was hit, he hit back, and now they’ve called it quits. So they’re going to just leave each other alone for another week or something.”

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade normally passes, could reopen quickly once an agreement is signed.

“The Strait will open up right away. It will open up immediately upon signing, which could be in two or three days,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday said Iran shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

After the Apache was shot down, there was a rush to rescue the U.S. crew members before Iranian forces could close in on them. They eventually were rescued by a drone boat in a first-of-its-kind operation at sea, the U.S. military said.

The drone boat, a Saronic Corsair, located the crew — who had spent two hours in the waters off the coast of Oman — and brought them to shore, said Capt. Tim Hawkins, spokesman for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

A U.S. official said current indications were that the Apache was brought down by an Iranian drone.

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