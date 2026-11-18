Special to WorldTribune, November 18, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, November 17, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have gathered in Shenzhen, China, for a first-ever trilateral summit on Nov. 19 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Prior to arriving in China, Trump met with leaders of the Quad alliance in Manila to reinforce Indo-Pacific security, while leaving the door open for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

“We’ll be with President Xi, he was here a month ago. And we’re also gonna meet with President Putin. And we may meet with Kim Jong-Un also,” Trump said. “He may come. I don’t know. That’s up to President Xi.”

The White House signaled the U.S. intention to prioritize talks over nuclear non-proliferation and the Middle East war, while downplaying the prospects of engaging in talks over Ukraine — a topic high on Putin’s agenda.

“He [Trump] will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous,” Olivia Wales, a White House spokeswoman, told reporters on a briefing call. The president will raise the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran in the meeting but is not expected to bring up Russia’s war in Ukraine, the official said.

China has no interest in engaging in nuclear disarmament talks until it achieves parity with the U.S. in about 10 years, said David Roche, strategist at Quantum Strategy.

Ahead of the Nov. 19 formal three-way sit-down, Trump, Xi, and Putin engaged in high-profile diplomatic choreography.

Xi broke longstanding diplomatic protocol by personally greeting Trump on the tarmac as he stepped off Air Force One. Later, Trump and Putin shook hands for the cameras as Xi looked on before an APEC welcome banquet.

“For Xi, just the ability to bring Putin and Trump to the table, a first among equals scenario, will deliver much of the political benefit even before the discussions begin,” said Peter Alexander, Shanghai-based managing director at Z-Ben Advisors.

While Trump is leaning into unscripted diplomacy to seek breakthroughs on global conflicts, China has historically resisted entering trilateral nuclear arms control frameworks with Washington and Moscow. Analysts note that Beijing and Moscow view the summit as a major diplomatic win that elevates China’s global standing and brings Putin back into great-power diplomacy despite Western isolation.

The meeting of the Chinese, Russian and U.S. heads of state will be the first face-to-face meeting in history involving the top leaders of the three countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Ironically, what are seen by some analysts as China’s disingenuous statements about the summit may be closest to reflecting the motives of Trump in pushing for the meeting.

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