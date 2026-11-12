Trump rules out nuclear deal, resists Netanyahu’s push for war in ‘shouting match from hell’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2026 — Real World News



U.S. President Donald Trump rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push to restart the war with Iran during a phone call that eventually turned into a confrontational “shouting match from hell,” according to reports.

As Netanyahu urged renewed strikes on Iran, Trump stuck to the status quo which includes a tightened economic and shipping blockade, Ynet and the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

Netanyahu, whose position as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister hangs in the balance after he lost seats in October’s general election, told the 26th Knesset assembly on Tuesday that regime change is the only way to end Iran’s reign of terror and stop its nuclear program.

“Iran is working to renew the nuclear threat. The only way to permanently remove this existential threat is by toppling the ayatollah regime,” he said.

The reports of the weekend call came just days after the Financial Times reported that Netanyahu was calling Trump daily to urge him to resume all-out war.

Trump resisted restarting the war and has also ruled out a new nuclear deal with Iran, posting on Truth Social: “We don’t need a deal with Iran.” He underlined the effectiveness of the “Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate.”

Related: Rubio: No further Iran military action needed; Hegseth responds to ‘farce’, November 10, 2026

The administration has signaled a halt to efforts led by Vice President JD Vance to negotiate with Iranian officials.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized Iran’s demands as “unacceptable” and dismissed the likelihood of an unfavorable agreement.

Senior Iranian officials and the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council have stated that Teheran will not agree to terms such as surrendering its enriched nuclear material or negotiating under current U.S. conditions.

Trump and Netanyahu have had a history of heated phone calls over the war, including several clashes in June when the president told the New York Post that he called the prime minister “f–king crazy” during one call.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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