Trump slams SCOTUS: Weaponization by ‘Democrats on the Court’ is ‘hurting our country’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Supreme Court has “unnecessarily RANSACKED” the United States, President Donald Trump said in a post to Truth Social on Sunday.

In a 6-3 vote in February, the top court struck down the president’s global tariffs.

Trump thanked Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, who sided with him in the case, but said others “openly disrespect the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the Land.”

Trump’s post:

The Democrats on the Court always “stick together,” no matter how strong a case is put before them — There is rarely even a minor “waver.” But Republicans do not do this. They openly disrespect the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the Land, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and go out of their way, with bad and wrongful rulings and intentions, to prove how “honest,” “independent,” and “legitimate” they are. The Democrat Justices just vote Democrat — They always stick together! Our Country was unnecessarily RANSACKED by the United States Supreme Court, which has become little more than a weaponized and unjust Political Organization. The sad thing is, they will only get worse! They wouldn’t even call out The Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, because they said that I, as President of the United States, did not have “standing” to challenge it, and now, with time, it has been conclusively proven to be stolen — And look what happened to our wonderful Nation by allowing a grossly incompetent man, Sleepy Joe Biden, to be our “President.” This completely inept and embarrassing Court was not what the Supreme Court of the United States was set up by our wonderful Founders to be. They are hurting our Country, and will continue to do so. All I can do, as President, is call them out for their bad behavior! This statement about the United States Supreme Court will cause me nothing but problems in the future, but I feel it is my obligation to speak the TRUTH. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

In a second post, Trump slammed the U.S. court system that singled him out and treated him and other Republicans in a politicized manner.

“The Courts treat Republicans, and me, so unfairly, always seeming to protect those who should not be protected,” Trump wrote. “They are highly politicized. Cases don’t matter, the Judge does!”

He then blasted the Friday ruling by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg that blocked the Justice Department from subpoenaing Fed chair Jerome Powell.

“How is this absolutely terrible Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell, not even allowed to be investigated for the horrible job he does?” Trump wrote.

“I strongly criticized Jerome ‘Too Late’ for his horrible performance throughout his tenure, which is either gross incompetence, total dishonesty, or both, and, in return for this well justified criticism, get viciously and wrongfully blamed by, as usual, a Wacky, Nasty, Crooked, and totally Out of Control Judge, named James Boasberg, a man who suffers from the highest level of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), and has been ‘after’ my people, and me, for years,” Trump wrote.

“In case after case, Boasberg has displayed open, flagrant, and extreme partisan bias and contempt against Republicans and the Trump Administration,” Trump added.

The president then called for Boasberg to be removed from cases related to Trump and his administration, claiming “he is exactly what Judges should not be!”

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said on Friday that Boasberg was an “activist” judge, adding that the Justice Department planned to appeal the ruling.

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