Trump Sunday: ‘Your elections are crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 8, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



What other American president would walk on to “Meet the Press” and make the “dishonest press” the story?

Just before President Donald Trump walked out on his interview with NBC on air personality Kristen Welker on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Welker had proclaimed that “Republicans are doing well in California.”

Trump was not having it:

“They’re dropping fast because it’s a rigged election,” the president said.

When a strident Welker vehemently defended the process by saying, “That’s how they count the votes in California,” Trump replied: “Do you know why they’re doing that? Because they’re cheating on the election.”

When asked if he had evidence of fraud, Trump replied, “All I have to do is look,” and “I listen to people.”

“You’re either crooked or you’re stupid,” Trump told Welker.

“Your elections in this country — we’re like a third world country,” the president said. “Your elections are crooked and you’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked.”

He didn’t stop there: “And so is ABC and CBS and CNN. You’re a one-sided crooked network.”

“To be fair, I’m not crooked,” Welker insisted. “But let’s continue.”

“Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough,” Trump said. “Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

Welker scrambled to keep him in his seat, screeching: “Mr. President, let’s — please, I traveled all the way to Wisconsin.”

That didn’t move Trump at all.

“I sat in the rain with you for an hour,” Trump told Welker. “On and off in the rain, and I’ve given you enough time.”

Then the president turned it into something bigger: “You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press.”

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis noted: “Trump made clear that he views the media’s handling of these stories as part of a larger systemic problem, one that the press has deliberately chosen to ignore. He told Welker that her network actively works against him and that he had the receipts to back it up.”

Trump told Welker: “You play right into their hands with this stuff. You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they’re rigged. Do you know that I won an election in a landslide and I got 94% bad press.”

Margolis nothed: “I don’t doubt that the liberal media will frame this as Trump dodging tough questions or losing his composure. That’s the predictable take from a press corps that circles the wagons whenever one of its own gets called out.”

NEW: NBC’s Kristen Welker begs President Trump to continue their interview as the president ripped her apart & walked out. Trump: “Thank you, darling. Have a good day.” Welker: “Mr. President, let’s please… I traveled all the way to Wisconsin!”pic.twitter.com/F5M5VplYQv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 7, 2026

As for Welker …

Kristen Welker said “there’s just no evidence” Biden told the DOJ to indict Trump. Yes he did — through The NY Times! pic.twitter.com/r8eT4Edc5T — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 17, 2023

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