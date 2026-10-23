Trump Super Pac to spend $400 million on Midterms

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 23, 2026

President Donald Trump said his MAGA Inc. PAC will spend at least $400 million to help Republicans in the midterms.

MAGA Inc. reported spending nearly $277 million since the start of September alone, including large transfers to allied groups.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show MAGA Inc. transferred $200 million to the No Going Back PAC and $25 million to the Safety & Affordability PAC to run television and digital ads.

The money covers advertising, voter contact, rallies, text messages, phone banks, direct mail, and election integrity/voter monitoring efforts.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Because of my belief in the Republican Party, and all of our Policies and Principles, and especially after witnessing what is taking place in France, and other locations throughout Europe, I am pleased to announce that, having to do with the Most Important Midterm Elections in our Country’s History, I have spent, or will be spending, over 400 Million Dollars by Election Day. More than 300 Million Dollars has already been spent on Advertising, Direct and Indirect Voter Contact, Rallies, Rally Arenas, Telerallies, Get Out the Vote Programs, Election Integrity, and more. It is my Great Honor to do so on behalf of the Republican Party, which has done so much to bring our Country back from the Edge of Oblivion. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...