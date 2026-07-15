Trump’s comments on Thursday speech has Left on edge

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump said that his address to the nation on Thursday will be “really big news. It’s really, REALLY BIG news.”

“It doesn’t get bigger,” the president said.

In a hint at one topic he will speak about, Trump said: “Without free and fair elections, you don’t have a country.”

The Left is really, REALLY triggered.

How triggered are they?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the socialist from New York, called on Left-friendly media to consider not publishing the transcript of Trump’s address.

“I don’t think that we should be contributing to any platforming of lies about our election,” AOC told journalist Pablo Manríquez in a clip posted to X on Tuesday. “Many news outlets oftentimes may receive transcripts, and I think that we have an ethical obligation to not air things that undermine our election that are not rooted in evidence and fact.”

“All the signals are flashing red,” wrote Democrat strategist David Axelrod in a post on X.

Code red had already arrived for Florida Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz, who seethed: “For the first time in my whole career I have voters telling me that they’re worried that the president’s going to cancel elections, that he’s going to declare martial law. There are people who actually have said to me that they’re worried that they’re not even going to have elections in November.”

Responding to a reporter’s inquiry on Tuesday speculating that the forthcoming address would be about “election machines and integrity,” Trump confirmed it would address the aforementioned topic, along with a couple of other items.

“Given the direct quote about ‘free and fair elections,’ the best bet is that Trump will use Thursday’s address to ramp up his push for the SAVE America Act,” RedState’s Rusty Weiss noted.

“Anyone serious about securing our elections against the kind of wildly anomalous results we saw in 2020 — including Joe Biden’s record 81-million-vote total — as well as the many instances of attempted or successful fraud … should also treat it as a top priority.”

Trump had previously warned: “We can only lose the midterms if we allow ourselves to lose the midterms if we are foolish, stupid, and unwise. But if we terminate the filibuster as we should do and immediately vote for the SAVE America Act, then we will not lose an election for a hundred years.”

GOP leadership is officially planning to add the SAVE America Act to the National Security-State spending bill this week.

🚨 MSNOW is in FULL PANIC mode about President Trump anti election fraud task force! “This is very concerning” Allegedly, Trumps address to the nation on July 16th will be showcasing foreign plots to interfere with the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/taBy9Wghdc — J (@JayTC53) July 13, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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