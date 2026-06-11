Trump’s national-security memo seeks to accelerate, secure AI applications

Special to WorldTribune, June 11, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, June 9, 2026

President Donald Trump on June 5 signed a national-security memorandum aimed at accelerating and securing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) applications for U.S. military and intelligence purposes.

The National Security Presidential Memorandum “reflects a growing view inside the White House that U.S. security agencies are moving too slowly to adopt frontier AI tools, even as the evolving technology improves rapidly and rivals like China seek ways to craft their own versions,” Nextgov/FCW cybersecurity reporter David DiMolfetta wrote in a June 8 analysis.

While calling for speeding up production of advanced AI platforms, the memo also calls for hardening those systems against foreign theft and manipulation.

Trump’s directive calls for agencies such as the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Office of the National Cyber Director to build “deep, proactive” relationships with AI companies so that cutting-edge models can be made available to national security personnel faster.

Related: NATIONAL SECURITY PRESIDENTIAL MEMORANDUM/NSPM-11, June 5, 2026

The memo directs senior officials, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and NSA Director Gen. Joshua Rudd, to work with private-sector companies on security protocols meant to prevent advanced models from being stolen, copied or compromised.

“It also instructs officials to identify areas where AI could improve government operations, including intelligence analysis and cyber threat detection. At the same time, the memo says the tools cannot be used for unlawful surveillance of Americans, language that reflects longstanding civil-liberties concerns about how agencies collect, analyze, and process data,” DiMolfetta wrote.

“One area of concern is model distillation, a technique in which an AI system repeatedly queries another AI system in an attempt to mimic its performance and build out a separate model.”

The White House in April accused China of carrying out “industrial-scale” distillation attacks on U.S. AI systems.

Related: Trump’s winning AI policy secures U.S. innovation while unleashing it, June 5, 2026

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