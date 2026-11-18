by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 18, 2026

“Affordability” was the hook that some analysts say triggered the midterm Blue wave. But “affordability” doesn’t seem to be high on Democrats’ list of legislative priorities when they take over Congress in January.

On Wednesday Rep. Robert Garcia of California, set to chair the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, gave a hint of what’s to come.

Garcia announced that he sent document preservation notices to 12 members of President Donald Trump’s family and current or former administration officials.

Garcia’s committee will also be key to any potential impeachment efforts House Democrats take on in the next term.

According to reports from CBS News and NPR, the notices do not yet legally compel the recipients to turn over records, but instead instruct them to retain documents relevant to three primary areas of inquiry.

1. Trump family business dealings

• Donald Trump Jr.: Garcia requested records regarding alleged “pay-to-play” schemes, conflicts of interest, his stake in the family cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial, and a Russian businessman’s funding of his post-wedding festivities in the Bahamas.

• Eric Trump: The notice seeks documents related to alleged conflicts of interest and his role as co-founder of World Liberty Financial.

• Jared Kushner: Trump’s son-in-law and special envoy was asked to preserve records concerning alleged conflicts of interest and his private equity firm, Affinity Partners.

• Kimberly Guilfoyle: The former U.S. Ambassador to Greece received a notice regarding alleged financial conflicts, including reports that she solicited $100,000 to pay off credit card debt ahead of her ambassadorship hearing.

• Catherine Townsend: The CEO of the Trust for the National Mall was asked to preserve records related to more than $300 million in private donations raised for the construction of a White House ballroom.

2. Immigration enforcement

• Stephen Miller: The White House chief of staff was sent a notice seeking records related to alleged civil liberties abuses and uses of force by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under his direction.

• Kristi Noem: The former Homeland Security Secretary was asked to preserve documents regarding alleged abuse of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funds, circumvention of anti-corruption safeguards, and immigration enforcement operations.

• Corey Lewandowski: The former DHS senior adviser received a notice concerning allegations of self-dealing, corruption, and misuse of agency funds.

3. The Epstein Files

• JD Vance: The Vice President was asked to preserve records related to the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, including alleged Situation Room meetings regarding the management of the files.

• Todd Blanche: The Attorney General received a preservation notice focusing on how the Justice Department and White House managed and released files connected to Epstein.

• Susie Wiles: The former White House chief of staff was asked to retain documents regarding the administration’s handling of the Epstein investigation and files.

• William K. Marshall III: The Federal Bureau of Prisons Director was sent a notice to preserve prison records tied to the ongoing Epstein inquiry.

A White House official told Fox News Digital of the letters, “Democrats have made it abundantly clear their intentions are to use congressional investigations to threaten, prosecute, and intimidate government officials through baseless political attacks, slander, and outright falsehoods. We are ready to engage with Congress on investigations that serve a legitimate legislative purpose, but will not be intimidated by baseless political investigations. Ranking Minority Democrats’ do not have the authority to conduct oversight and demand the Administration turn over records.”

Ahead of the release of Garcia’s letters, White House Counsel Will Scharf warned Garcia in a Nov. 11 letter that congressional oversight demands lacking a legitimate legislative purpose or intended to intimidate executive branch officials could cross into “blatant criminality.”

Trump and administration officials have previously denied allegations of corruption, calling the planned probes “sham investigations” and “extortion.”

A spokesperson for Corey Lewandowski stated on X that Garcia is attempting to build a “misleading narrative” that will be disproven.

World Liberty Financial has previously stated that none of its employees work for the federal government and that the company complies with all U.S. laws.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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