by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2026 — Real World News



One week after the 2026 midterm elections, Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren went on CBS’s Face the Nation and declared she would investigate executive branch ethics while also bringing big tech CEOs, Wall Street executives, and giant corporations to heel and they had “better get ready for some investigations.”

Warren, who President Donald Trump refers to as “Pocahontas,” is set to become chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in January.

U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz on Sunday warned Warren in a letter against going after the “scalps” of Trump allies in a formal demand calling on the senator to preserve every record connected to her planned “investigations.”

“The context sends a strong smoke signal: you intend to target private individuals close to President Trump,” Reitz wrote regarding Warren’s threat.

The letter reminded Warren that any investigation she launches from the majority needs a legitimate legislative purpose, citing precedent holding that “investigations conducted solely for the personal aggrandizement of the investigators or to ‘punish’ those investigated are indefensible.”

Reitz also warned her that failing to preserve relevant communications could bring sanctions and “may carry significant legal consequences.”

Reitz gave Warren a deadline of 6 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 23 to confirm in writing that she’d complied.

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis noted that Reitz’s message “was clear: the law is watching her conduct closely, and she won’t get to harass Trump’s allies without facing accountability.

“I love how he mocks Warren’s fake claims to Native American heritage. The two-page document is loaded with warpaths, smoke signals, spears, and war cries, and every one of them lands. Warren spent years exploiting the benefits of claiming to be a minority when she couldn’t possibly be any whiter.”

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett explained last week that Democrats could face prosecution if they abuse their “oversight duty.”

“Their recent rhetoric and the threats come dangerously close to crossing the legal line into illegitimate and potentially criminal acts under a statute known as deprivation of rights under color of law,” Jarrett told Larry Kudlow on Fox News. “Those threats and many others depict an intent, arguably, by the Democrats to harass and intimidate and scare people or discourage them from serving in the White House, the executive agencies, the military, out of fear of being punished. Now that can be illegal and indeed criminal.”

@SenWarren is on the warpath to wield her committee gavel like a tomahawk, seeking the scalps of those who associate “too closely” with President Trump. Congressional investigations can’t be used to punish Americans for exercising their 1A rights. My first arrow shot: https://t.co/yzbppdfjry — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 15, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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