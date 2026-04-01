U.S. warned: Islam on the march here; Christianity ‘pushed from public square’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 31, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The national trends are not sensational but unmistakable. And consistent.

There are now 330 mosques in the state of Texas. In New York City, there are 400 mosques.

On September 11, 2001, the number of mosques in NYC was between 80 and 100, according to a recent report on Newsmax TV.

The following was being circulated online four years ago:

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy stated:

“It’s unconscionable — 5 million people from majority Muslim countries. Islam is on the march, all in — with their memorandum from the Muslim Brotherhood, 600 organizations, fully funded CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood organized to advance the Islam into the United States.

“…It’s not just Dearborn. It’s not just Zohran Mamdani and the prayer rugs that are so offensively adorning this place that should be memorializing those lost at the hands of the Islamic fight against the West.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “…We’ve allowed them to push Christianity and God out of the public square. We stopped standing up publicly for our religion and we’ve put Christianity behind closed doors and what has fled in, it’s the LGBT agenda and it is now the March of Islam — to destabilize our country, to attack our country, right, to attack our system of ideals and our system of life. Our way of life.

“That is what they are against. They want to Islamicize the entire world and they’re actually very clear about it.”

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