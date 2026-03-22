UK lawmakers push through ‘abortion up to birth’ law that only 1% of Brits approve of

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Despite nearly unanimous opposition from the British public, lawmakers in the UK on Wednesday approved legislation allowing “abortion up to birth.”

The new law approved by the House of Lords change part of Clause 208 in the Crime and Policing Bill. It removes criminal liability for a woman acting in relation to her own pregnancy at any stage, meaning self-induced abortions — even late-term — carry no legal consequences.

“The unelected House of Lords in the UK has just voted to embed extreme abortion provisions into law, decriminalizing terminations right up to birth. This comes despite clear polling evidence that only 1% of the British public supports the move, exposing a ruling class utterly detached from the people it claims to serve,” Steve Watson wrote for Modernity on Friday.

The 1% approval figure comes from a YouGov poll.

A Whitestone Insight poll showed 67% of the British public agreed that legal boundaries are necessary for protecting life in abortion cases, 62% believed abortion should remain illegal after 24 weeks, 53% agreed that abortion should not be an option if a baby could survive outside the womb, and only 5% supported allowing abortion up to birth.

“Aborting a baby at 34 weeks is widely accepted as murder,” Watson wrote. “Hospitals across Britain fight with every resource to save premature infants at this exact stage. Yet the law now removes any criminal consequence for ending that same life just days or hours earlier. The double standard is grotesque.”

The bill had already cleared the House of Commons in a rushed process critics slammed as hijacking unrelated legislation.

“This vote marks another victory for an out-of-touch establishment that prioritizes ideology over the clear voice of the British people,” Watson added.

Former UK parliament member Annunziata Rees-Mogg said of the House of Lords move: “This is basically allowing for backstreet abortions to be legalized.”

‘Just 1% of the public agree with this… and yet it has now made it into law.’@miriam_cates and @toryboypierce rail against peers in the House of Lords backing abortions up until birth. pic.twitter.com/C2ZG1fwlXP — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 19, 2026

The UK House of Lords has just legalised abortion up to birth. Women can now end the life of their unborn baby at any stage, for any reason, without legal consequences. A truly dark day for Britain. pic.twitter.com/4gDijTVURX — Dr Rahmeh Aladwan (@doctor_rahmeh) March 19, 2026

This is what a 34-week-old baby looks like outside the womb. in the UK, we’ve just moved towards allowing that same life to be ended at this stage. We celebrate premature babies fighting to live… but accept ending that same life before birth? This is Murder, pure and simple! pic.twitter.com/5TAqhQgDLz — Benonwine (@benonwine) March 19, 2026

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