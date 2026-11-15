Uniparty celebrates midterms victory, vows to stay the course

S A T I R E

After suffering major electoral losses across the country that swept the party out of power in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the GOP made the shrewd decision to keep its leadership largely intact, choosing to stay the course and [take another hit for the team].

“If it’s broke, why fix it?” said one Republican Senator after voting for John Thune to stay in charge as Senate Minority Leader.

“On Election Day, the voters sent us a strong and clear message, which is why we’ve decided to just keep doing the exact same stuff we did that led to our crushing defeat. We’re confident that we’re on the right track,” the senator said explaining that thwarting outsider Donald Trump was the top national security priority.

Thune said he was encouraged by the faith his party had shown in him to keep failing. “It means a lot to know they have my back,” he told reporters.

“I put a lot of work into accomplishing nothing of value as leader of the party, so it’s a great feeling to know that it’s paying off [for those powerful forces that afford us the privilege which we were selected to enjoy.”]

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