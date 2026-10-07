United Airlines again suspends pilot who praised Hamas after Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel

by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



United Airlines has confirmed that a pilot who praised Hamas terrorists responsible for the October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel as “brave,” has for the second time been suspended from flying pending a review.

“We have withheld this pilot from service pending an ongoing review,” an airline spokesman said.

Capt. Ibrahim R. Mossallam was first suspended with pay in November 2023, but according to Israel’s Channel 14 United allowed him to return to the cockpit just six months later, according to a Daily Wire report.

In posts on October 7, 2023, Mossallam termed the attack “resistance” by people who had endured “occupation, oppression, humiliation, apartheid, and straight up murder.”

Mossallam is listed on the New York chapter board of directors for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Mossallam reportedly continued his anti-Israel rants on social media, including the following:

“Their [Israel’s] plan was never to stop the theft of land. Were it not for the Palestinian resistance and the awakening of the world, all of Palestine would already have been taken.”

Following protests from the U.S. Jewish community, United suspended Mossallam with pay and investigated. Channel 14 reported that his union intervened to protect him.

United’s recent action followed the Sept. 30 attempted terrorist hijacking of Flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, in which the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain and tried to crash the plane with 174 people on board. After the pilot opened the door, Israeli passengers entered the cockpit, restrained the co-pilot, and off-duty pilots landed the jet safely in Saudi Arabia.

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