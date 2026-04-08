Vance task force has already identified over $6 billion in fraudulent federal contracts

by WorldTribune Staff, April 8, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, chaired by Vice President JD Vance, was established by President Donald Trump via an Executive Order signed on March 16, 2026.

Since then, Vance’s task force has identified nearly $6.3 billion in government contracts that are going to potentially fraudulent businesses, the Daily Caller reported on Wednesday.

A bulk of the contracts were awarded during the Biden-Harris regime.

What is more alarming is, this is likely just scratching the surface of fraudulent activity.

Trump Administration officials told the Daily Caller that Vance’s task force, working with the General Services Administration (GSA), have begun the process of sending out letters to nearly 400 businesses with government contracts that they believe could be fraudulent.

“There were 895 contracts given to 392 businesses for a total of $6.3 billion, the officials explained, with $3 billion still left to be rewarded,” the Daily Caller’s report said.

The businesses are being given 30 days upon receipt of the letters to prove to the task force that they have a physical address and are legitimate.

The letters will come from the executive director of the anti-fraud task force Scott Brady and GSA Administrator Edward Forst, who one senior administration official said has been instrumental in helping identify the potential fraudulent contracts.

“The fact that these taxpayer dollars went out without verifying if the contractors and vendors were even real or lawful businesses is a disgrace and yet another example of how the previous administration flouted basic anti-fraud guardrails,” a senior White House official told the Caller.

Vance previously said the task force will also investigate Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar for alleged immigration fraud.

“So we actually think that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” the vice president told conservative commentator Benny Johnson in an interview. “And I talked to [White House deputy chief of staff] Stephen Miller about this actually recently. We’re trying to look at what the remedies are.”

“That’s the thing that we’re trying to figure out is what are the legal remedies now that we know that she’s committed immigration fraud? How do you go after her? How do you investigate her? How do you actually do the thing? How do you build the case necessary to get some justice for the American people?” Vance added. “There’s a related issue, Benny, which is she has been at the center of a lot of the worst fraudsters in the Somali community.”

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