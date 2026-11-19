Special to WorldTribune.com

By John J. Metzler, November 19, 2026

The SS United States, America’s preeminent ocean liner has been sunk in the Gulf of America!

The fastest ocean liner in the world having won the coveted Blue Riband for cross Atlantic speed on its maiden voyage nearly 75 years ago has sailed into history.

The vessel, built in 1952, still holds the speed record for the fastest North Atlantic crossings. The United States liner though immensely popular for Presidents, movie stars, and yes, ordinary passengers making cross Atlantic crossings, fell victim to faster and more affordable jet air travel which soon dominated the 1960’s.

Sadly, the ship last carried passengers in 1969 and waited for a new suitor or lease on life which never quite came.

After 800 safe trans-Atlantic crossings, this amazing vessel was in limbo for over 55 years; By the 1970’s the ship was mothballed in Newport News, Virginia and later Philadelphia.

Since 1996 the SS United States was berthed in Philadelphia’s south side Pier 82 dock not far from the IKEA store which offered a huge parking lot and views for visitors to see but rarely visit the vessel. The ship never formally became a tourist attraction but quietly docked on the Delaware River.

In 2025, the ship was moved and towed to the Gulf of America. Even in tow, the vessel looked remarkably majestic as it sailed off North Carolina and south towards Florida.

On a few occasions while visiting Philadelphia we would drive down to IKEA for a clear view of the 990 ft. behemoth lording, larger than the Titanic, over South Philly.

Business proposals by hotel groups and even Norwegian Cruise Lines to use the ship never materialized.

It’s the largest non-military vessel ever built in the United States and could travel at speeds of about 40 knots, that’s nearly twice as fast as modern cruise ships.

My interest? In the early 1960’s this writer and his family embarked on a round-trip voyage on the United States to Le Havre, France. The ship was simply amazing!

The SS United States Conversancy valiantly tried to keep the vessel from being scrapped, the fate of many other ocean liners. To delay its demise, the biggest fight was rent and storage at Pier 82 where in recent years rent spiked in 2021 from $850 to $1,700 per day. Endless plans to repurpose the vessel either in Philly, as a casino in New York, or a refurbished cruise ship were floated.

The S.S. United States, flagship of the United States Lines sailed proudly alongside Britain’s Cunard-White Star, French Lines, Italian Lines, North German Lloyd and others to offer safe and reasonably fast travel between the U.S. and Europe.

The SS United States could make the Atlantic crossing in three and a half days, a full day faster than other vessels!

Passengers included presidents such as Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy and celebrities like Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe along with the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

These ships were powerful and elegantly designed passenger liners not today’s opulent but seemingly top-heavy cruise ships who ply the waters of the Caribbean.

Gibbs Shipyards designed and built this extraordinary vessel which embodied American Mid-Fifties Moderne.

There’s tragic irony that this 1950’s ship, still regarded as a technological wonder in nautical circles, was equally a military marvel not only in speed but in hull and propeller design, something which initially barred foreign suitors from purchasing the vessel.

Given the ship’s amazing structure and safety systems, even a controlled sinking of the huge liner was not as simple as experts assumed. Though explosives weren’t used, the ship was flooded so, another surprise awaited. An expected one-hour demise 180 feet to the bottom took eight hours!

“She really embodies and expresses this country’s best,” said Susan Gibbs, the grand-daughter of the ship’s designer. “She represents pride and resilience and strength and beauty.”

The SS United States future becomes a huge sunken reef for diving off Florida. The ship without its majestic dual smokestacks which were saved along with other masts will become part of a future museum.

Among dozens of also famous liners which plied the North Atlantic both before and after WWII, the SS United States found its final resting place not in a scrapyard but as the world’s largest artificial diving reef off Destin in the Florida panhandle.

The tragic but spirited tug-of-war to somehow save the United Stated has finally ended with the demise of this extraordinary ocean liner from another age. RIP liner SS United States.

John J. Metzler is a United Nations correspondent covering diplomatic and defense issues. He is the author of Divided Dynamism the Diplomacy of Separated Nations: Germany, Korea, China (2014). [See pre-2011 Archives]



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