Virginia Democrat state senator Lucas charged with drug trafficking, money laundering

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 22, 2026

L. Louise Lucas, a Democrat whose tenure in the Virginia state Senate spans 34 years, has been charged with drug trafficking and money laundering, according to a federal indictment unsealed on Thursday.

Lucas is a major power broker in Virginia politics as state Senate president pro tempore and chair of the Finance & Appropriations Committee. She is also a top ally of leftist Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

The FBI said the 82-year-old lawmaker played a leading role in a criminal enterprise that traffics marijuana and launders the proceeds.

The indictment charges Lucas and six other defendants, including several of her relatives, the Justice Department said in a statement. Lucas has surrendered to authorities.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the “close-knit group of family members and associates” allegedly orchestrated a scheme over years to enrich their own criminal marijuana enterprise, and Lucas used her position as chairwoman of the state’s Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee to insulate the enterprise from criminal scrutiny and influence legislation to financially benefit group membvers.

“No one is above the law, and this FBI will continue to follow the facts with our Justice Department and ensure those responsible for criminal conduct are held accountable,” Patel said.

Authorities in May searched Lucas’s hometown office and a cannabis shop in which she had a stake. Lucas had characterized the search as an attempt by the Trump Administration to intimidate her. She has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and his administration.

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