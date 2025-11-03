War on Christians? Nigeria’s government issues Bidenesque response to Trump warning

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2025 Real World News



U.S. President Donald Trump warned the Nigerian government last week that the United States military “may very well” go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to take out the terrorists who are slaughtering the country’s Christians.

Trump also threatened to “stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria” if the government of President Bola Tinubu “continues to allow the killing of Christians.”

Nigeria’s response was seemingly “come on, man.”

The Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry on Saturday said the country remains “committed in our resolve to tackle the violent extremism.”

“Like America, Nigeria has no option but to celebrate the diversity that is our greatest strength. Nigeria is a God-fearing country where we respect faith, tolerance, diversity and inclusion, in concurrence with the rules-based international order,” the ministry wrote.

A spokesperson for Tinubu said on Sunday that the African nation would accept assistance from the U.S. military, but Trump should regard Nigeria as a “sovereign” country.

“We welcome U.S. assistance as long as it recognizes our territorial integrity,” spokesman Daniel Bwala told Reuters. “I am sure by the time these two leaders meet and sit, there would be better outcomes in our joint resolve to fight terrorism.”

The presidential spokesman insisted the terrorists are killing people of all faiths and were not singling out Christians in their attacks.

The statistics and reports from rights groups say otherwise.

WorldTribune.com reported in September that Nigeria-based NGO International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety) found that 7,087 Christians were massacred across Nigeria in the first 220 days of 2025—an average of 32 Christians killed per day.

Intersociety said 125,009 Christians in the country have been killed by Islamic jihadists since 2009, which was the same year Boko Haram terrorists began their murderous campaign aimed at installing a caliphate across the Sahel.

Emeka Umeagbalasi, the chairman of Intersociety, said that these statistics are indicative of “the danger inherent in practicing Christianity in Nigeria … It also lends credence to our position that unless something serious and urgent is done, there will be no traces of Christianity in Nigeria in the next 50 to 100 years.”

Trump moved to designate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern.”

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday. “I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’ — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!”

Bwala, the presidential spokesman, said Nigeria’s leaders understand not to take Trump literally and to instead see the American president’s “style of going forceful in order to force a sit-down and have a conversation.”

The spokesman said he knows Trump’s ultimate goal is to address insecurity, and he hopes the two leaders can meet soon to discuss strategies.

