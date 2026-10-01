War talk from Sec. Hegseth: ‘No fatties; No trannies, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 1, 2026

Whoa. Lighten up Mr. Secretary.

In remarks on Sept. 30 to soldiers, the brass and a televised audience at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made clear in one line that the culture at the Pentagon has apparently not yet changed to his satisfaction.

His speech came exactly one year after the last State of Force meeting in which he charged that woke policies of admirals and generals that had turned the U.S. military into a “clown show.”

Hegseth also announced that he is cutting the number of generals and admirals by 20 percent.

His speech claimed that retention and recruitment, including women and minorities, has risen, Bob Hoge wrote for Red State. He described the new force as “color-blind” and merit-based.

One can only imagine the reaction of former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley.

It was an “unhinged rant,” according to the Daily Beast.

🔥 Secretary Hegseth declares “NO MORE FATTIES OR TRANNlES” in the military “We are NO LONGER the woke department or the weak department.” “NO FATTIES. NO TRANNlES, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals. Just WARRIORS.” “No more silly PowerPoint trainings or drag queen… pic.twitter.com/sRov6vndKv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 30, 2026

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