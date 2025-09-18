Was it something he said? Charlie Kirk was rarely seen on Fox News after Tucker Carlson was fired

by WorldTribune Staff, September 18, 2025 Real World News



Soon after Charlie Kirk’s death, longtime Trump fundraiser Caroline Wren took to X to remind Trump supporters that Kirk was rarely seen on the network after Tucker Carlson’s firing.

“I appreciate the coverage Fox News is giving Charlie Kirk tonight, but let’s not forget that Fox banned Charlie from coming on the network from 2021-2024,” Wren wrote, “and the same anchors crying on air tonight over losing ‘an amazing champion for free speech’ are the same anchors who didn’t have the guts to challenge Murdoch, Paul Ryan, and Karl Rove when they banned Charlie from their network.”

Political commentator Megyn Kelly also called out Fox News for claiming Kirk was “theirs” while the network effectively banned him for his continued support for Carlson.

On her popular “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast recently, the former Fox News anchor stated: “It’s really bothering me how Fox News is talking about Charlie, like he was theirs — he wasn’t. It’s a lie. Just stop.”

Kelly, who left Fox News in January 2017, noted that although some Fox personalities were friendly with Kirk, network leadership deliberately kept him off the air.

“Fox News, they wouldn’t put Charlie on, OK?” she said. “I know this from my own behind-the-scenes conversations, and I’m not going to specify from whom. But they were annoyed on Team Charlie because he was banned. They wouldn’t put him on. He had been too supportive of Tucker.”

Kirk, the co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, had discussed the ban. In a December 2023 interview with Breitbart, Kirk pointed to the absence of Fox News at his AmericaFest event in Phoenix.

“We don’t have a single person from Fox here, and in the years past, we have,” Kirk said. “They’ve been very good to me. I hope we can heal our relationship, because for whatever reason, it’s gone off the reservation.”

Kelly said Fox also employed a soft ban by putting Kirk on only occasionally after Carlson’s firing.

“He was considered ‘other,’ ” Kelly said. “They put him on in July to co-host ‘Fox & Friends,’ which was a shock. They finally caught on to his magic. And they had him on Will Cain’s show, I think, in August. And prior to that, that’s it. Years and years ago, 10 years ago. Yeah, OK.”

Kelly emphasized that Kirk was an insurgent who thrived outside of corporate media: “He was independent — fiercely independent. And … he was a rising star who would say yes to anyone, I mean, he was on everybody’s podcast doing the shows like ‘Surrounded,’ going to the Oxford Union.”

Kelly added that Kirk’s exclusion by Fox News only underscored his resilience.

“Charlie was ubiquitous in his appearances. He was loving, forgiving, and would say yes to anyone. He was independent. He built his own thing, created his own platform. He rose to power on his own, notwithstanding the absence of help from a lot of these big platforms that did their level best to demonize Charlie and Turning Point.”

