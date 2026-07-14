Watchdog group: FBI received faxes from Cairo ‘claiming credit’ for crash of TWA Flight 800

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 14, 2026

Government watchdog group Judicial Watch announced on July 14 that it received 415 pages of records in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from the FBI which show the bureau received faxes claiming credit for the July 1996 crash of Trans World Airlines (TWA) Flight 800.

The document obtained by Judicial Watch, New York teletype “0007,” case file 265A-NY-259028, from the opening days of the crash investigation states, “FBI headquarters is in receipt of faxes generated from Cairo claiming credit” for the July 17, 1996, crash of the Boeing 747-131 bound for Paris from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. All 230 people died, including 212 passengers and 18 crew members.

“After 30 years, Judicial Watch forced the release of a previously secret FBI document that raises questions about TWA Flight 800. The mysteries around the crash of TWA Flight 800 deserves a renewed investigation, as our new documentary demonstrates,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the TWA Flight 800 crash, Judicial Watch will release a special investigative documentary on social media on July 17.

In “Judicial Watch Investigates TWA 800 — 30 Years Later,” a special edition of its “On Watch” series, Judicial Watch examines the full record of the air disaster. The documentary includes interviews of experts with extensive knowledge of the TWA Flight 800 tragedy; interviews of witnesses; FBI records Judicial Watch obtained by FOIA, including a July 1996 teletype stating the Bureau received faxes from Cairo claiming credit for the disaster; and publicly available documents.

The official explanation for TWA 800 crash includes a controversial CIA animation that concludes the middle fuel tank was somehow ignited and caused the crash. The CIA production dismisses the accounts of dozens of witnesses who saw a streak rise up to the plane before it exploded.

The documentary covers:

• The human story — 230 killed, including 16 Montoursville, Pennsylvania high-school French-club students.

• The FBI overriding the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) from the initial hours of the investigation.

• The NTSB’s unresolved theory of an ignition source (“most likely” a short circuit, never located or recreated).

• How no Boeing 747s were grounded for blanket inspections or repairs immediately following the 1996 explosion of TWA Flight 800.

• How no 747 before or since the July 1996 crash has ever suffered the catastrophic explosion of TWA 800.

• The Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA’s) nationally televised “witness perception” animation — from an agency with no aviation-accident role.

• The explanation by the FBI and NTSB that traces of explosive materials found on recovered parts of TWA 800 were from a K-9 training exercise.

• The 755 witness reports — 183 describing a streak of light, 96 of those placing its origin at the surface — none permitted to testify.

In its investigation of the TWA Flight 800 tragedy, Judicial Watch in March 2026 filed 13 FOIA requests across 8 federal agencies, including the FBI (6 requests), NTSB, CIA, Department of Justice Criminal Division, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, National Archives and Records Administration (NARA)/Clinton Library, and National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

In May 2026, Judicial Watch announced it filed a FOIA lawsuit against the CIA for records regarding the agency’s involvement in the investigation of the crash of TWA Flight 800, including the decision to produce a witness perception animation that purportedly demonstrated how witnesses could have mistaken the visual effect of the exploding aircraft for a missile launch.

“Judicial Watch Investigates TWA 800 — 30 Years Later” can be viewed on YouTube beginning on July 17.

The trailer for the documentary:

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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