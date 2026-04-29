What 4 recent would-be assassins had in common (besides believing Democrat-media scripture)

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 29, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Evidently, a high IQ doesn’t mean you are capable of critical reasoning and can’t be suckered in to the point of acting on the Left’s violent rhetoric.

Four recent gunmen in assassinations and attempted assassinations were high-achieving academics. What informed their consciences?

Could it be, God forbid, the New York Times [see below] which per usual covered for their crimes?

Cole Allen: The would-be assassin at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner graduated from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He later earned a master’s degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills in 2025. He interned at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). He served as a teaching assistant at Caltech.

Tyler Robinson: The individual charged in the assassination of Charlie Kirk was a straight-A (4.0 GPA) student at Pine View High School in 2021 with a 34 ACT score (top 1%). He earned the Presidential Scholarship (highest academic award) to Utah State University.

Thomas Matthew Crooks: The would-be assassin who shot President Donald Trump at the 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania had a 4.87 GPA in his senior year of high school and a near-perfect SAT of 1530/1600. He also had perfect scores on three AP exams.

Luigi Mangione: The assassin charged in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson was valedictorian of the elite Gilman School (2016), then graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020 with a BSE in computer engineering (minor in mathematics) and an MSE in computer and information science, while leading a university video game development project.

The manifesto of Allen gives gripping insight into how Democrat media drives home its talking points to coerce seemingly high-functioning individuals.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted:

“Trump has now survived 3 armed assassination attempts.

“The manifesto is important because it shows such a direct link between mainline everyday leftists and media propaganda and leftwing violence.

“What’s striking is that there is no schizophrenia or dementia or anything in the manifesto…just straightforward regurgitation of BlueSky content.

“Here’s a thought: Use federal agencies to go after the violent Left before they try to kill the President and conservatives again and again and again.”

Meanwhile, The New York Times (see below) and Democrat honchos like Barack Obama feigned ignorance of the Cole manifesto’s familiar talking points and deplored “violence.”

Hours after what was the third assassination attempt on Trump, Obama pleaded: “It’s incumbent upon all of us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy.”

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted: “Obama is about as opposed to using violence as a tool of politics as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who in the lead-up to this most recent assassination attempt against Trump, called for ‘maximum warfare’ to ‘crush’ MAGA and conservatives. Now he wants unity. Now he says Democrats don’t even want to impeach Trump. …

“It’s not that Democrats favor violence as a political tool.

“It’s more that Democrats don’t disfavor it as a political tool. In other words: It’s an option to them. It’s on the table. It’s a potential.”

Chumley continued:

“And that is what separates the two main parties right now. One sees America in a positive light and wants to achieve the best for the American citizens; the other thinks America is beyond repair and, as such, throwing a few Molotov cocktails here and there only hastens its necessary demise. It’s not that Democrats necessarily desire violence. It’s that they don’t mind unleashing whirlwinds of lawlessness by using rhetoric that encourages and entices their heavily medicated, noneducated, socialist-communist-Marxist-anarchist and illegal citizen base to do what needs to be done to win politically, wink, wink.”

Comedian Evan Sayet summed it up in a post to social media:

The Democrats won’t tone down their rhetoric for the simple reason that they can’t. They have no policies that work so their only hope is to portray their opponents as so far beyond the pale — Nazis and fascists and racists, etc. — that people vote for them by default. When was the last time you saw a Democrat post anything in the affirmative about what they believe, how it works, where it has worked in the past and so on? Every post from them is that everyone who doesn’t vote for them is Hitler!

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