What’s dangerously wrong about that Air Force One swap story, says aide who carried nuclear football

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Legacy media insist the fact that President Donald Trump swapped planes in Turkey due to threat alerts of a possible Iranian missile attack was “problematic” not because he did it, but because he did not inform legacy media, on or off the record, that he was going to do it. The media only found first found out via leaks likely from an administration insider.

CNN brought up Bill Clinton, who during his presidency also swapped planes amid terror threats. Unlike Trump, Clinton gave the media a heads up beforehand.

But retired Air Force officer Robert “Buzz” Patterson, who carried the nuclear football during the Clinton Administration, says what the media are getting dangerously wrong about the clandestine plane swap is how internal leaks of secure operational tactics compromises presidential security.

Following the July 8, 2026, NATO summit in Turkey, Trump announced on Truth Social that he would fly on the older, legacy Air Force One rather than his newly retrofitted Boeing 747-8 jet gifted by Qatar. Shortly after, insiders leaked classified information to The New York Times and CNN, revealing that the Secret Service had urged the swap because the Qatari-gifted plane lacked necessary missile defense and safety features.

The early security leaks deeply angered the White House, which launched an internal investigation to root out the leakers. The Justice Department issued subpoenas to The New York Times journalists to force them to testify under oath regarding their sources. The administration withdrew the subpoenas two weeks later after a judge signaled skepticism, but the DOJ confirmed it was actively investigating the illegal leaks.

Patterson said such leaks are a serious breach and that responsible parties should be prosecuted.

“Whoever leaked that, in my opinion, and having been involved in this, was highly placed in that process,” Patterson told Fox News. “There’s only a few people who actually know exactly what’s going down, and that’s by design. So if somebody leaked it, it was somebody involved in the process, and that scares the hell out of me.”

Fox News reported Wednesday that the legacy presidential 747 used as a decoy after Trump secretly switched planes in Ankara, Turkey, last month was not sent into the sky unprotected.

A senior Trump Administration official told Fox News that U.S. fighter jets protected the aircraft on its flight to the United Kingdom. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were also aboard with members of the traveling press corps, according to the official. Reporters had been instructed to keep their window shades closed.

Asked whether presidential aircraft are customarily escorted by fighter jets in such circumstances, Patterson said: “Yes, especially into war zones. We damn sure always do when we’re going to a theater of high threat. We did it with President Clinton in ’97. And we did it with Trump just a couple weeks ago, and we’ll do it with whoever the next president is.”

Trump publicly boarded the familiar blue-and-white presidential 747 before being moved out of sight in an airport catering vehicle and transferred to a smaller Air Force C-32A. The legacy 747 then departed for Britain while Trump traveled separately. He later reunited with the presidential aircraft in the United Kingdom before continuing his journey aboard the newer, Qatari-donated 747.

Patterson said the broader concept of confusing potential attackers about the president’s movements is routine: “We use decoys all the time. We use decoys in the motorcade routes. You’ll sometimes see the two beasts will switch out under bridges and overpasses. We do the same thing with airplanes, especially in international trips. There’s always two Air Force Ones that go. Obviously, one’s a decoy and it’s also a spare for spare parts in case something happens to the primary.

“So we’ve been doing it for years. “It works, and for people to want to have visibility into actually how it works would be particularly troubling and it would cause reverberations in our American system for years.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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