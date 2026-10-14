Who is Ilhan Omar? ‘I still long to return one day, live in my country’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Speaking to a Somali group in Minnesota in 2022, Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar expressed hope that she would one day return to her native Somalia.

It ultimately might not be up to Omar whether she returns voluntarily.

The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office is leading an investigation into alleged immigration fraud, possibly involving false statements about Omar’s birth date.

Then there is the investigation into the finances of Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett, which is being led by DC U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office.

Who exactly is Ilhan Omar. And how did she go from rags to riches and (if you believe her story) back to rags?

Here is what she stated publicly, to a Somali group in December 2022:

“I was taken away from my homeland at a young age. And I still long to return one day, live in my country, (Somalia) and share my life with my people. … we must all work hard together, God willing, to make our homeland (Somalia) a prosperous place…. I am very, very happy tonight to welcome our president, the president of Somalia, Hassan Sheik Mohammed.”

Omar’s father, Nur Omar Mohamed, was a colonel in the Somali National Army under the Marxist Siad Barre regime. He trained in Russia and led a regiment in the 1977-78 Ogaden War

This Somali government fell in 1992 after the Somali Civil War and Col. Mohamed fled, settling with his family in the United States first in Arlington, Virginia and then in Minnesota.

The 44-year-old Omar has said she became a U.S. citizen as a minor in 2000 as a result of her father receiving the same benefit — meaning she would have had to have been under 18 years old at the time.

Some publicly accessible records, however, list Omar’s birthdate as Oct. 4, 1981, rather than the same date in 1982, meaning she would no longer have been a minor when her dad became a citizen.

“A conviction for knowingly procuring naturalization unlawfully requires revocation of citizenship,” said Todd Spodek, a federal criminal defense lawyer. “But the Supreme Court has made clear that not every false statement is enough; the government generally must show the lie actually mattered to obtaining citizenship.

“The Constitution requires seven years of citizenship to serve in the House. Denaturalization can operate retroactively, but how that would affect an already-seated member of Congress is largely untested,” Spodek added. “A criminal conviction alone does not automatically remove a member from office.”

Then there is the investigation into her finances.

Related: Rep. Omar faces questions on sudden wealth, husband’s firm amid Minnesota fraud scandal, December 29, 2025

In 2024, Omnar astoundingly claimed that her and Mynett’s joint assets were valued between $5 million and $30 million, only to file disclosures one year later, claiming between $20,000 and $125,000.

The previously high-valued assets were largely attributable to income reported from Mynett’s wine and venture capital businesses, which recorded a meager $200 to $1,000 last year.

President Donald Trump noted in a post to Truth Social:

Why did Ilhan Omar report a Net Worth of up to 30 Million Dollars just a short time ago, and then immediately say, “Oh, I made a mistake! It’s really $100,000.” Could it be that her highly paid accountant actually reported the money that was stolen from her fraudulent activities in Minnesota? Would something like that be possible? Do you think the accountant actually gave the right number the first time, 30 Million Dollars, and then she was forced to disavow because she never would have been able to report where that much money came from? She must have freaked out when she saw that money! Where did her house come from, where did her cars come from, and what about her lovely place in Washington, D.C.? I didn’t know that Congressmen and women made that kind of money, but I do know her husband, according to information and belief, makes almost nothing, so it couldn’t have come from him. How many people did she illegally bring into our Country from Somalia? America wants answers, and we want them, NOW! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Former Attorney Lin Wood, who was hounded out of his profession by lawfare, posted to social media:

“President Trump knows how to ASK QUESTIONS!!! He demonstrated that ability in his TRUTH Social post today about Ilhan Omar.

“Ilhan was born in Mogadishu, Somalia (on October 4, 1982). Ilhan spent roughly four years in a refugee camp in Kenya before receiving asylum and arriving in the United States in 1995. Ilhan later settled in Minneapolis. Ilhan became a naturalized U.S. citizen around 2000.

“Ilhan reported a Net Worth of up to $30M recently. WAIT!!! That was a mistake!!! Ilhan now says the net worth should have been $100,000.

“Just a minor $29,900,000.00 mistake!!! People do make mistakes, you know. When they do so as a public official, they should throughly explain how the mistake was made (especially a $29.9M mistake). Otherwise, that person might make the same mistake again in the future.

“You reap what you sow.

“There are MANY members of the House and Senate who should be questioned as to how they became so wealthy while serving in public office.

“MANY.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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