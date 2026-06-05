Who, really is Louisiana’s Julia Letlow?

Special to WorldTribune , June 5, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



By Joe Schaeffer

President Donald Trump’s MAGA base is celebrating the toppling of another Republican establishment thorn in the side of its America First champion in the White House. But Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy’s defeat in Louisiana’s GOP Senate primary election on May 16 should be seen as only half a battle won for a movement that hopes to establish itself as a lasting force long after Trump exits the Oval Office for good a little more than two short years from now.

Art of the Deal author Trump has taken a transactional approach to his political endorsements that is understandable for a president attempting to enact an agenda during his time in office. It is, however, decidedly not the way to uproot careerist establishment forces from leadership positions within a party dominated by the MAGA base at the grassroots level.

This has been above all evident in a U.S. Senate that in many ways represents the final standing ground for a beleaguered pre-2016 GOP in the age of the political outsider.

Cassidy is out in Louisiana, but the GOP nomination for Senate is still up for grabs between Trump-endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow, the clear frontrunner, and ex-congressman and current state Treasurer John Fleming, a founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus. The Bayou State is firmly red and adamantly pro-Trump. The curious question facing MAGA voters there is this: Now that Cassidy has been vanquished, is the woman backed by Trump to take him out the right person to carry out his agenda in the long run?

Vetting Letlow reveals a host of red flags for America First supporters. Let’s take three core issues in the minds of anti-establishment MAGA advocates. One overriding pattern emerges: Letlow has a proven history of riding with a reigning dominant establishment narrative of a given moment.

Letlow claims to be skeptical of US interventionism abroad. Yet she was a vocal proponent of lavishly funding Ukraine in its war with Russia as soon as the conflict kicked off in 2022. “President [Volodymyr] Zelensky is an inspiration not just to the people of Ukraine, but the world. All nations who stand for freedom and democracy are grateful for his leadership,” she wrote of the corruption-plagued beneficiary of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars in a March 2022 X post.

Letlow stoutly championed the ensuing avalanche of US aid to Ukraine. “In Congress, we’re taking action. I was proud to vote for sending financial assistance to Ukraine, which will ensure that President Zelensky and his freedom fighters have the arms and ammunition they need to defend themselves,” she wrote in an op-ed piece published in Louisiana’s Bogalusa Daily News newspaper that same month.

Do Americans realize just how much of their money has been thrown into the Ukraine bottomless pit since then? “As of December 31, 2025, the U.S. Congress had made available $188 billion in spending related to the war in Ukraine, according to the US Special Inspector General for Operation Atlantic Resolve,” the globalist Council on Foreign Relations reported in February.

Then there is the controversy surrounding Letlow’s earnest support for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives while an administrator at the University of Louisiana at Monroe prior to her election to Congress in 2020. Again, we are stressing this should be seen as a product of its times.

“The recent killings of Americans George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia vividly serves as a reminder that the battle to eradicate racism, bigotry and discrimination is an ongoing fight. These issues have for too long caused the pain, suffering, and death of far too many Americans,” reads the June 2020 post authored by ULM execs, including Executive Assistant to the President for External Affairs and Community Outreach Letlow.

Letlow personally called for a race-based quota system to determine academic hiring at ULM. “We have eight percent African-American faculty women on this campus,” she declared. “That is not enough. That does not reflect our student population.”

Lastly, there is her high-profile advocacy for mass COVID vaccination during the pandemic, which was centered around the death of her husband after he captured a US House seat. The utilization of personal tragedy to promote reckless policy has long been criticized by sensible voices on the political right. Letlow fully embodied this during the coronavirus frenzy.

From a CBS News report in October 2021:

“Luke Letlow was elected to Congress to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, but passed away before taking office. Julia Letlow ran in the special election to fill her late husband’s seat and with her win became the state’s first Republican woman elected to Congress. In an interview with CBS Mornings in August, Letlow recalled how she and her husband had prayed for the vaccines to become available, but he died before the shots were rolled out to the broader public.”

Again, the would-be MAGA insurgent was all-in on yet another monolithic establishment narrative of the moment that has since been widely discredited.

“It’s horrific to watch the person who you love the most gasp for breath and suffocate,” Letlow told USA Today in a July 2021 interview, “her voice breaking.” “My prayer is that not one more person would have to lose a life,” she continued. “The miraculous news is we have a tool scientists have produced to fight back in this war in the form of safe and effective vaccines.”

“We were only two weeks before he would have had access to the vaccine,” Letlow said of her deceased husband. “We would have given anything for him to have that vaccine protection.”

The message to Americans was unmistakable: Get the COVID vaccine, or you too will die.

We’re not exaggerating… that was the message:

I can’t think of a more meaningful way to honor Luke and over 610,000 Americans who have lost their lives to this terrible pandemic.https://t.co/QwgR1X1KeO — Congresswoman Julia Letlow (@RepJuliaLetlow) July 30, 2021

Letlow went on to back more legislation crucial to Big Pharma after the pandemic hysteria wound down. In 2023, she was a co-sponsor of the PREVENT HPV Cancers Act. The bill was intended to “save lives by raising awareness about HPV and HPV-related cancers through a national campaign to educate providers, parents, and the public about the life-saving HPV vaccine,” a press release touting it read.

Yes, she does have a fondness for vaccines. Letlow was 1 of only 3 Republicans to add her name to a bill authored by a Democrat to promote Gardasil vaccine to prevent HPV – even after we requested several times for her to remove her name. 🤨 After COVID, Gardasil is perhaps the… https://t.co/QBU88CsoI4 pic.twitter.com/qyrje0swCw — Health Freedom Louisiana (@HealthFreedomLA) May 13, 2025

Three major issues of the past decade. Three highly objectionable positions to an anti-establishment America First Republican grassroots base. Pack running for dominant narratives of the day does not make for MAGA revolution. Will this wobbly track record pull Trump backers away from the candidate he has endorsed for a crucial Senate seat?

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