Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Throughout the lawfare campaign aimed at keeping President Donald Trump from returning to the White House, a large number of celebrities joined the refrain that “no one is above the law.”

Did they truly mean no one? Or just Republicans and proletariat Democrats?

Turns out that 36 celebrities registered to vote from the same address in California. That is against state law.

Will they be held accountable?

The celebrities are using the address of a financial-management company that operates from that address. The individual who runs the show admits the celebrities don’t actually live in his office. He says they’re just using his office to receive their mail, RadarOnline reported on Thursday.

“Jennifer Aniston leads a list of stars caught in a scheme to allegedly defraud the Los Angeles voter registration laws by falsely listing their home address as the office building of a high-profile money manager,” the report said.

According to the expose, “celebs like singer Debbie Gibson, Step Up star Jenna Dewan, Desperate Housewives alum Nicollette Sheridan, Gilmore Girls hunk Matt Czuchry, Spider-Man: Homecoming beauty Laura Harrier and Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick, among others, could be caught up in the investigation.”

California election law expert Amber Hulse told the Daily Mail: “People can hide their residential address for privacy concerns, but celebrity is not one of those options. If, for example, Jennifer Aniston is using it as her residence, when it is clearly not her residence, then it would be illegal. When you sign up to register to vote, you’re signing under penalty of perjury.”

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s FAQ page, a person may only register to vote at their place of residence. A business address or P.O. Box may be used only as a mailing address.

Revolver news noted: “Hollywood doesn’t get its own election code. The owner of the office said the celebrities don’t live there. He says they used his business as a mailing address and voted in their proper areas. How do we know that? And also, it’s still illegal if they signed a voter registration with a false address. This is another reason why we need voter ID.

“Hollywood constantly lectures the rest of America about protecting precious democracy. Now we’ll find out whether its biggest stars are expected to follow the same election laws as the normal peasants they love wagging their fingers at.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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