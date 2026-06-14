‘Win for America First’: Trump takes DEI out of federal contracts program

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Biden-Harris regime mandated that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) be injected into every aspect of the U.S. federal government.

For many small businesses, that meant being excluded from federal contracts solely because they were owned by white men.

“This is the kind of story that can change lives for countless Americans who’ve been locked out of opportunity while the federal government quietly played favorites. The Biden-era DEI machine wasn’t just camped out inside colleges or corporate HR departments. It was attached to federal contracting, too. That’s what makes this story so important,” Revolver News noted in a June 12 analysis.

The Biden-Harris regime was injecting DEI into federal contracts via a program called the Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) Business Development Program.

In a June 11 press release, the SBA said:

“Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) released a proposed rule to end racial discrimination in the 8(a) Business Development Program and dismantle the race-based admissions framework that previously barred Americans of certain races from accessing 8(a) set-aside and sole-source contracting opportunities. Under the new rule, individuals will no longer be considered ‘socially disadvantaged,’ and therefore eligible for the 8(a) program, simply because they are a member of a racial minority group. Likewise, no individual may be barred from the 8(a) program simply because they are white. Instead, all applicants will be required to prove their social disadvantage status by submitting verifiable, fact-based evidence.”

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler called out the Biden-Harris DEI machine here:

“The Biden Administration weaponized the 8(a) program as a vehicle for partisan and DEI preferences in federal contracting, using race to steer exclusive opportunities to favored groups while shutting out other deserving Americans. This proposed rule will dismantle the race-based admissions framework of the past and replace it with one standard for all applicants, rooted in verifiable, fact-based evidence of social disadvantage. It will restore equal treatment under clear, objective criteria and help ensure the program serves legitimate job creators instead of political friends, shell companies, or bad actors.”

The SBA stated that “even after a federal court ruled in 2023 that the rebuttable presumption providing de facto race-based 8(a) eligibility for certain minority groups was unconstitutional, the Biden SBA continued using race and ethnicity to steer exclusive contracting opportunities to favored groups. From 2021 through 2024, the Biden Administration approved roughly 2,100 new 8(a) firms, compared with just 65 approved to date under the Trump Administration.”

Revolver News noted: “For the America First movement, this is a major win because it goes straight at one of the Left’s favorite tricks: using government power to reward preferred groups, push their narrative, and bankroll political projects while pretending it’s all about fairness.”

“This will end the old race-based admissions and force applicants to be honest, share evidence, and no longer take a free ride on the back of hardworking taxpayers.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...