Wisconsin brewery which promised free beer if Trump dies has alcohol permit revoked

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 30, 2026

A Wisconsin brewery which promised free beer upon the death of President Donald Trump has had its alcohol permit revoked by the state.

The brewery’s owner, Kirk Bangstad, is “vowing to fight ‘tooth and nail’ after receiving a letter from the state’s Department of Revenue revoking Minocqua Brewing Co.’s permit to operate in Wisconsin, according to a July 26 newsletter sent to his supporters,” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Monday.

The revocation of the beer license goes into effect on Aug. 4, the report said. The business has locations in Madison and Minocqua.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue said:

“The Wisconsin Division of Alcohol Beverages is dedicated to the fair and consistent enforcement of alcohol beverages regulations in Wisconsin. The division is required to follow and implement state law, including ensuring permit holders and licensees follow all applicable laws and regulations. The division takes appropriate actions when these laws are not followed.”

On Jan. 22, the Minocqua Brewing Company appeared to suggest it would give free beer to patrons if Trump was killed, and while not explicitly using his name, posted on Facebook, “Free beer, all day long the day he dies.”

The post continued, “Show us this post when it happens in a few months and we’ll make good on that promise.”

The post was updated to say, “we meant the Madison Taproom because that’s open all year, if he dies in the summer, then it’s gonna be the Minocqua Taproom.”

Following the April shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner where Trump was present, the company wrote on Facebook: “Well, we almost got #freebeerday.”

“Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle,” the post added. “We’ll never know. Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens.”

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue spokesperson added: “We can confirm that the Department of Revenue has issued notice of a Brewer’s permit revocation for two Minocqua Brewing Company locations and notice of an Alcohol Beverage Warehouse permit revocation for one location. The business has until August 4th to appeal and can operate during the appeal process. Should the business decide to appeal, the next step would be to appeal to the Secretary of the Department of Revenue, who will assign the appeal to a Department of Revenue hearing examiner for their recommendations as to proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...