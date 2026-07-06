World celebrated America’s 250th; America’s Left pouted

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Countries around the world officially joined in the United States’ 250th birthday celebration on July 4.

United Kingdom: King Charles III offered official congratulations, and the Royal Mint issued a commemorative coin featuring a bald eagle.

Japan: Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gifted the United States 250 new cherry blossom trees, and Tokyo hosted red, white, and blue light displays and drone shows.

France: The French Air and Space Force conducted a monthlong “Liberté 250” tour of East Coast flyovers with jets painted in American and French colors.

Spain: The Spanish Royal Mint struck limited-edition coins honoring historical ties and early financial and military support for the American Revolution.

Global Landmarks & Maritime Parades: Iconic structures across Germany, Israel, and Romania illuminated in American flag colors. Additionally, ships from 20 different countries (including Argentina, Germany, and the Netherlands) participated in a massive parade of ships in New York Harbor.

Global Leaders: Presidents and heads of state from around the world—including messages from Argentina’s President Javier Milei and the UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed—publicly toasted the United States on its milestone.

“From India to Ukraine, there were so many more that it’s impossible to share them all here… and even some of our adversaries sent some congratulatory messages,” Sarah Anderson noted in a July 5 analysis for PJ Media.

As America, and much of the world, celebrated, the American Left, who never met a party they couldn’t ruin, were pouting.

Anderson noted that she had been perusing social media and “was sort of shocked at how many people I knew who were following suit — people who I never even thought of as political were posting a lot of ‘Happy 4th of July, but…’ sort of messages.”

Some of them:

“Happy 4th of July, but I’m only supporting the country, not the president.”

“Happy 4th of July, but only to indigenous people, immigrants, and people of color who built this country.”

“Happy 4th of July, but it’s hard to feel optimistic when the country has been taken over by fascists.”

“Happy 4th of July, but I hope the next 250 years are much more inclusive.”

Anderson noted that “many of these people aren’t overtly political, so I assume they’re just parroting these points they’ve heard elsewhere, which makes me assume they can’t think for themselves. It’s disappointing. It’s also boring at this point.”

“On the other hand, many of our friends around the world went out of their way to celebrate our big day and what we stand for, and it was fun to watch, so if you also spent our lovely Independence Day learning that half of your friends and acquaintances are basically leftist sheep, maybe this will help cleanse your palate:”

El Palacio Nacional, en el Centro Histórico de San Salvador, se engalana con el azul, rojo y blanco para festejar los 250 años de independencia de los Estados Unidos.

🇸🇻🇺🇸@culturasv pic.twitter.com/XJp3Yb9x0j — Milena Mayorga (@MilenaMayorga) July 4, 2026

🇦🇷🇺🇸 5,000 miles from Washington, Buenos Aires is celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Milei has frequently praised Trump, even calling him his “favorite president.” Writers: Sol, Michaelpic.twitter.com/2tmS2GCNSv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 5, 2026

I LOVE JAPAN!!!🇺🇸❤️🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/RvWErRKKKu — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) July 3, 2026

250 lat niepodległych Stanów Zjednoczonych to jubileusz narodu, który na trwałe wpisał się w historię walki o wolność i demokrację. Z tej okazji składam Narodowi Amerykańskiemu serdeczne gratulacje, przesyłając pozdrowienia z Polski. Polskę i Stany Zjednoczone połączyły ideały… pic.twitter.com/JIjN104sj9 — Karol Nawrocki (@NawrockiKn) July 4, 2026

Happy Fourth of July and Happy 250th Birthday, America 🇺🇸 To mark this historic milestone, Sri Lanka’s iconic Lotus Tower is illuminated in the colors of the United States flag, celebrating 250 years of the American story and the enduring friendship between the two nations. 🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/biA0y7DQjG — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) July 4, 2026

Germany lit up the Brandenburg Gate, the historic landmark that stood in the no-man’s-land of the Berlin Wall until its fall in 1989 and the collapse of communism in Europe, for America’s 250th anniversary. America continues to be the greatest force for freedom on Earth🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uzIFvX3eGQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2026

🎆 Happy 250th, America! Nassau celebrated with you. Watch as The Bahamas lit up red, white, and blue in honor of #Freedom250 — from the harbor to the skyline, our friends made history with us. 🇺🇸🇧🇸 #July4th #America250 Thank you @AMMCBahamas @BahaMarResorts Nassau Cruise Port… pic.twitter.com/RxpxN09nci — U.S. Embassy Nassau (@USEmbassyNassau) July 4, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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