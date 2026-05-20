‘You can’t get elected as a vegan in Texas’; Trump schools Republicans on winning

by WorldTribune Staff, May 20, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



If you don’t know brisket, how can you represent Texas?

President Donald Trump explained why he believes Republican Ken Paxton will defeat Democrat James Talarico in November’s U.S. Senate election:

Talarico, the president says, is “a very defective candidate, who believes in 6 genders, takes hits at Jesus, wears a mask 6 months ago! He’s a VEGAN. You can’t get elected as a vegan in Texas.”

Trump on Tuesday said he is endorsing loyal America First ally Paxton in the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate in Texas over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn. The runoff is set for May 26.

“Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Ken Paxton has gone through a lot, in many cases, very unfairly, but he is a Fighter, and knows how to WIN. Our Country needs Fighters, and also Loyalty to the Cause of Greatness.”

Another Texas Democrat is under fire for inflammatory remarks made in an Instagram post last week that include a pledge to send “American Zionists” to “internment camps.”

Maureen Galindo has advanced to the party’s primary runoff for the state’s newly redrawn 35th Congressional District.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin noted: “Maureen Galindo, a Democrat running for Congress in TX-35, says in an Instagram post that she would turn an ICE detention center near San Antonio ‘into a prison for American Zionists’, and will also use it as a castration processing center for pedophiles, ‘which will probably be most of the Zionists.’ Yes, it’s real, and yes the post is still up. She has a runoff election next week.”

Meanwhile, Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Wednesday:

Shockingly, Republicans have kept the very important position of “Parliamentarian” in the hands of a woman, Elizabeth MacDonough, who was appointed, long ago, by Barack Hussein Obama and a vicious Lunatic known as Senator Harry Reid, who ran the Senate for the Dumocrats with an “iron fist.” Over the years, she has been brutal to Republicans, but not so to the Dumocrats — So why has she not been replaced? There are many fair people who would be qualified for that vital job. The Republicans play a very soft game compared to the Dumocrats. It is their single biggest disadvantage in politics. The Dumocrats cheat, lie, and steal, especially when it comes to Votes in Elections, but stick together, whereas the Republicans allow the Elizabeth MacDonoughs of the World to stay in power, and brutalize us. We need THE SAVE AMERICA ACT passed, and NOW — And, likewise, kill the Filibuster, which would give us everything! If we don’t pass at least one of these two provisions quickly, you will never see another Republican President again. The Dumocrats will end up with 2 additional States, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and all that entails, including 4 Senators, many Congressmen, and many additional Electoral Votes, and they will also get their dream of a packed United States Supreme Court with their most favorite number — 21 Justices. The Dumocrats will eliminate the Filibuster on the First Day that they get an opportunity to do so. The Republicans aren’t doing it because they say the Dumocrats will never do it, but the Republicans are WRONG. Get smart and tough Republicans, or you’ll all be looking for a job much sooner than you thought possible! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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