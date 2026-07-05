‘You got to cut it out fast’: President Trump on July 4 celebrates America, not communism

by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Is the 2oth century ideology of communism threatening to destroy the American dream as the nation celebrates its 250th birthday?

After vowing on July 4 not to allow the “menace” of communism to spread like a “cancer” in the United States, Trump on July 5 posted to Truth Social (see below) a June 14 WorldTribune.com story that highlighted the widening gap between the Left’s dominant media narrative and actual public opinion on the issue of reclaiming American sovereignty.

Having spent months planning for the occasion in great detail, President Donald Trump dedicated sections in two major addresses at Mt. Rushmore on July 3 and the National Mall on July 4 to what only months ago was unthinkable: the existential threat from an alien force in Americans’ trusting midst.

The Left’s accusations against the United States of America, echoed daily in major media and in classrooms at schools and universities are simply false he said late on July 4:

“No people have done more good, showed more courage, made more progress, righted more injustice or achieved more greatness than you, the American people.”

“For 250 years, the United States of America has been the hope, the promise, the light and the glory among all of the nations of the world,” Trump said.

“Nobody can be like us. And with God’s help, we will always be this or even better.”

The president said:

“The spirit of 1776 still lives within us all. . . . and still lights the entire world with the glow of American liberty. . . . Victory or death. Live free or die.

“This country has been the greatest force for peace and justice on Earth. In the last century, we defeated tyrants, demolished evil, and saved freedom again and again and again.

He then echoed a warning that he had addressed one day earlier:

Yet, as we approach this magnificent anniversary, we see our American identity under a renewed attack. A generation after we fought and won the Cold War against the menace of communism, there is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success.

These are not mere political disagreements like differences over taxes or regulations. Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty. It is the greatest threat to our country, including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or even 9-11. We’re not going to let this happen to us. Believe me, we’re not letting it happen.

Because communism is the enemy of free people everywhere, everywhere in the world. Never works. It’s the enemy of the Constitution. Above all, it’s the enemy of July 4th, 1776. It is the enemy indeed.

How to respond to a “mortal threat to American liberty”? The president did not equivocate:

“Communism is a loser, and it always will be.

“The communist system is the opposite of the American system, and the communist system has never worked. Our warriors did not fight communism on battlefields across the world only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America. We’re not going to let it happen. We like to stop a threat like that immediately and before it begins. It’s like a cancer. You got to cut it out. You got to cut it out fast.

“The Stars and Stripes cast the hammer and sickle into oblivion before, and we will do it again if necessary.

“One people, one family, one flag and we are all made in the image of Almighty God. Communists will never say that.”

President Trump’s July 4 address:

On the flip side, we bring American socialists:

If this doesn’t inspire you to bring 20 Republican voters to the polls with you in a November I don’t know what to tell ya. pic.twitter.com/ESmGQ8sNGg — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 5, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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