10 Republicans join Democrats to extend ‘temporary protected status’ for 3 years to 350,000 Haitians

by WorldTribune Staff, April 16, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



House Democrats erupted in applause on Thursday after 10 Republicans joined them to extend “temporary protected status” for three years for 350,000 Haitians living in the U.S.

The 10 Republicans who enabled H.R. 1689 to pass by a 224-204 margin are:

• Rep. Maria Salazar of Florida

• Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska

• Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

• Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida

• Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York

• Rep. Mario Diaz Balart of Florida

• Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY)

• Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio

• Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia

• Rep. Mike Carey of Ohio

Rep. Kevin Kiley who just flipped from a Republican to an Independent, also voted with the Democrats.

The measure was introduced by leftist Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who said:

“Extending TPS for Haiti is not only the moral and humanitarian thing to do—it’s also good policy. It’s good for families, it’s good for our economy, and it’s good for America. Today the People’s House has an opportunity to pass our legislation to extend Haiti TPS and save lives. And we must do just that.”

The legislation is likely dead on arrival in the Senate.

If it were to get through the Senate, President Donald Trump has vowed to veto it.

This month, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the Trump Administration’s decision to end “temporary protected status” for hundreds of thousand of Haitians and Syrians.

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