2026 a banner years for new Catholics?

by WorldTribune Staff, April 5, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



From 2000 to 2025, participation in the American Catholic Church has not had a lot of positive numbers. Marriages were down 59%, infant baptisms down 53%, and funerals down 26%.

“But a number of news stories and social media posts in recent weeks have trumpeted 2026 as a banner year for new Catholics,” The Pillar noted in an Easter weekend analysis.

Is there a historic wave of converts entering the Church?

Compiling data from the Official Catholic Directory, which collects data from diocesan figures throughout the U.S., and CARA — The Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate at Georgetown University, The Pillar found that From 2000 to 2020 the figures showed a decreasing trend in the number of people becoming Catholics — from 173,674 adults baptized or received into full communion in 2000, to 70,796 entering the Church during the pandemic in 2020.

“Since that low point in 2020, the number of adults becoming Catholic has increased from 74,972 in 2021 to 90,157 in 2024,” The Pillar noted. “This is a positive trend, but it still reflects a Church in which the number of new Catholics is well below the number who entered the Church in 2000, or even 2015.”

In 2026, however, The Pillar found that “some dioceses are reporting that the number of people entering the Church has significantly exceeded figures in recent years.”

Many dioceses are reporting record numbers of converts entering the Church this Easter.

“Among the 16 dioceses we sampled, only one — the Diocese of Erie — had fewer people entering the Church in 2026 than in 2024,” The Pillar noted. “It’s possible that there is a selection effect in this trend. Dioceses with larger numbers of people entering the Church might be more inclined to publish news stories about it. However, the trend in these dioceses is certainly towards consistently large increases.”

Across all 16 dioceses The Pillar reviewed, the average increase since 2024 was 83%.

Newark had the largest increase. The New Jersey archdiocese reported that they have 1,755 adults entering the Church this Easter, which is more than four times the number the archdiocese reported in 2024.

Philadelphia also has a massive increase, from 283 people entering the Church in the archdiocese in 2024 to 1,162 coming in this Easter. Philadelphia last exceeded 1,000 new adult Catholics in 2005.

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...