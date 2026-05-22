Tulsi Gabbard resigning as intelligence chief over husband’s cancer diagnosis

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 22, 2026

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said she is resigning to care for her husband, who has a rare form of bone cancer.

Gabbard notified President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office Friday. Her last day heading up the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is expected to be June 30.

Gabbard calls her husband her “rock” and said: “His strength & love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.”

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

Gabbard said her husband “faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”

Gabbard added: “Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role.”

As head of U.S. intelligence, Gabbard has been instrumental in attempting to dismantle the Deep State.

As WorldTribune.com reported last month, Gabbard battled with the CIA bureaucracy to release information that showed the agency in a bad light under the Biden-Harris regime, including its failure to vet 18,000 known or suspected terrorists who were allowed to enter the U.S. following Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

In July 2025, Gabbard revealed that top Obama Administration officials are implicated in a “treasonous conspiracy” to manufacture and politicize intelligence that led to the years-long Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

Vowing that “Americans will finally learn the truth” about actions taken by key officials in former President Barack Obama’s National Security Council (NSC), Gabbard released documents characterized as showing the groundwork for “a years-long coup” against Trump.

Gabbard held a bombshell press conference announcing she had sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department and FBI implicating Obama in the “seditious conspiracy” of the Russia collusion hoax.

“Tulsi’s done a great job,” said Trump at the time.

“You know there were some people that really wanted Tulsi — they thought she was going to do a fantastic job … She’s tough and she’s smart and she went … deep into the files and she found it … Look, this was an attempted coup … A lot of people would not have found [the classified documents showing Obama’s role].

“They wouldn’t have found it to be politically correct to find it, OK? It would be easier not to.”

Today, with great humility and sincere appreciation, I shared the below letter with President Trump. It has been a profound honor to serve the American people as DNI. pic.twitter.com/p7AZ4wa9Yi — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) May 22, 2026

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